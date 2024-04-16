Tony Reeves appointed as new Chief Executive of Wakefield Council
He will take up the post with immediate effect and the roles of Returning Officer, Electoral Registration Officer and Combined Authority Local Returning Officer from May 6. The leader of Wakefield Council, Coun Denise Jeffery, said: “We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Tony as Chief Executive.
“Tony not only has a wealth of strong Local Government knowledge, but he also has extensive experience across our region and our district.“I am very much looking forward to continuing to work with Tony to make a positive difference to residents' lives and create a better future for people in our district.”
Tony, who has been Interim Chief Executive since April 1, previously served as Wakefield’s deputy chief executive between 2003 and 2006.
He has also held a number of very high-profile leadership roles, including as Chief Executive at Bradford Council and at Liverpool City Council.
Commenting on the appointment, Tony Reeves said: “I’m very pleased to be returning to Wakefield and to be taking up such a fantastic role.
“There is so much happening right across Wakefield district. From all the cultural plans as part of Our Year 2024. The huge opportunities to drive forward regeneration.
“And the chance to build on the work of some great frontline services in improving our places and providing support to our communities. I'm delighted to be joining a talented and high-performing team.
“I’m looking forward to getting started and delivering for residents right across our area.”