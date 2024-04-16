Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He will take up the post with immediate effect and the roles of Returning Officer, Electoral Registration Officer and Combined Authority Local Returning Officer from May 6. The leader of Wakefield Council, Coun Denise Jeffery, said: “We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Tony as Chief Executive.

“Tony not only has a wealth of strong Local Government knowledge, but he also has extensive experience across our region and our district.“I am very much looking forward to continuing to work with Tony to make a positive difference to residents' lives and create a better future for people in our district.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony, who has been Interim Chief Executive since April 1, previously served as Wakefield’s deputy chief executive between 2003 and 2006.

New Chief Executive of Wakefield Council, Tony Reeves.

He has also held a number of very high-profile leadership roles, including as Chief Executive at Bradford Council and at Liverpool City Council.

Commenting on the appointment, Tony Reeves said: “I’m very pleased to be returning to Wakefield and to be taking up such a fantastic role.

“There is so much happening right across Wakefield district. From all the cultural plans as part of Our Year 2024. The huge opportunities to drive forward regeneration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And the chance to build on the work of some great frontline services in improving our places and providing support to our communities. I'm delighted to be joining a talented and high-performing team.