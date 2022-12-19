The owner of Albert’s, on Northgate, has submitted a premises licence application to Wakefield Council.

The application seeks permission for consumption of alcohol on and off the premises and for live music.

Nineteen objection letters have been sent to the local authority by the owner and customers of neighbouring Angelic Holistic Therapy and Beauty Salon.

An objection letter from the salon owner states: “We have been established 10 years at this location and offer a range of natural beauty, holistic and wellbeing treatments/therapies.

“I work alongside self-employed therapists, who all offer a wide range of relaxation and holistic therapies.

“Our main concern is the high level of noise which a bar would create, especially with proposed “live music”.

“This could and will have a huge impact on our business due to Angelic requiring peace and tranquillity.”

The letter added: “I’m not against any business opening which adds to Wakefield’s growth economically and socially.

“I’m aware how difficult it is to do and support anyone doing so, however I also have a duty to protect my own business and everything I have worked so hard to build over the past decade and more.

“I would like to propose, if this were to go ahead, a noise restriction to be put in place, which will mean loud/live music can only be played when Angelic is closed.

“I’d be more than happy to work with the owner of the proposed bar, to devise a plan to suit us both.

“Like many small businesses, Angelic has been affected by the pandemic but has continued to survive and grow despite the impact covid 19 has had.”

A letter from a salon customer says: “It has been known as a place of sanctuary to go for relaxing therapies for years now with many local people, including myself, benefiting from these services.

“I am now worried that the noise created by an operating bar, whether that be from music or conversation which can be loud when alcohol is involved, will start to negatively affect the treatments such as massages, facials and meditation where a calm quiet environment is critical.”

Another objection states: “I am a shiatsu practitioner working out of Angelic Holistic Therapy and Beauty.

“I am very concerned that any noise or loud music, particularly base or live music, will have a very negative impact indeed on the quality of the treatments I offer clients, and on their experience of my work and the whole salon.

“I would urge you to consider the nature of the surrounding businesses when granting a license to this new bar.

“Angelic is about to celebrate its 10 year anniversary and is already facing so many struggles as energy prices soar.”

The licence application describes Albert’s as a “coffee shop and bar serving afternoon teas with fizz.”

The proposal includes a bar menu in the evening with live music.

The application also states: “The licensee shall ensure competent and trained staff are always on duty to abide by the terms and conditions of the licence and prevent crime and disorder.

“Staff will be trained on the sales of alcohol, ensuring they are vigilant on under-age persons and drunkenness.

The owner also says a CCTV system will be in place at the premises, adding: “Any incidents of a criminal nature will be reported to the police.

“Customers will be asked to leave quietly and notices will be displayed to ask our customers to have regards for our neighbours.”