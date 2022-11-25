Wakefield Conservative group opposition leader resigns and quits party over “woeful” Tory performance
The Tory opposition group leader on Wakefield Council has resigned and left the party to sit as an independent.
Councillor Tony Homewood took a swipe at the Conservative party both nationally and locally as he announced he is standing down from his position with immediate effect.
Coun Homewood, councillor for Ossett, blamed his “frustration” with the direction of the party and its “woeful performance” in the polls as his reasons for leaving.
He also described the recent party leadership contest between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak as a “fiasco” and commented that he had no confidence in either of them.
Most Popular
Coun Homewood released a statement today which said: “It is with considerable regret that I have decided to resign as the Conservative Party Group Leader on Wakefield MDC.
“I am also resigning as a Conservative councillor with immediate effect and will sit on the Council as an independent.
“I do this because of my growing frustration with the direction of the Conservative Party.
“I have become particularly disillusioned with the lack of control of the economy and the increased taxes which will disproportionately hit those who I represent in Ossett.
“I do not believe the Conservative Party leadership is responsive to the needs of people in Wakefield.
“I took no part in the recent leadership fiasco because I had no confidence in either of the candidates on offer.
“It is also clear that, given the woeful performance of the Conservatives in the polls, Wakefield Labour will be given yet more of a free run in Wakefield.
“I sought election as a councillor to replace Labour with an administration that could turn around the fortunes of Wakefield and not simply go on with the tired old policies that have ruined our city.
“The Conservatives will not be able to provide such local leadership and I need to be free to say what I think, not just to toe the party line.”
Coun Homewood added that he would be “making further announcements in due course.”
He was elected as Tory councillor for Ossett in May 2021.
Coun Homewood, a party member since 1983, became Conservative group leader in May this year after the previous leader, Nic Stansby, was deselected ahead of the local elections.In August last year the Wakefield Conservative Group’s long-serving leader, Nadeem Ahmed, was ousted in a coup.Coun Tony Hames, councillor for Pontefract South, will be acting Tory group leader.
He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service, said: “Tony’s resignation gives the impression that we are imploding a bit.
“The party nationally have not been performing very well.
“A lot of northern Conservatives don’t seem to have the same views as the southern Conservatives.
“We don’t seem to get the support from the main party.
“They are taking steps to rectify that by building a base in Leeds.
“Hopefully that will help to connect more with the northern Conservatives.”