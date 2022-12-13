The funding was available for Wakefield district creatives to support new cultural projects and activities to ensure the district’s creatively thrives.

This month sees investment totalling £43,920 by Wakefield Council into 11 culture grants which will enable communities to boost Wakefield’s creative sector.

In addition, the council are supporting a further two groups with grants that will support access to high quality arts, culture and heritage..

Wakefield Council has announced the final round of recipients of ‘Made in Wakefield’ grants.

The ‘Culture Everywhere’ grant and ‘Culture for Everyone’ grant will support community groups and charities to run culture projects, activities, and events for, by and with their local communities.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said, “I am so pleased to announce that once again Wakefield Council is sharing news of our support for creative, cultural, heritage and arts activity for our residents.

“Our culture grants will provide much needed investment for varied, innovative and high-quality creative projects in places and communities right across the Wakefield district. We know the positive benefit cultural and creative activities have for our communities and are delighted to be able to support our professional cultural sector with these vital grants to deliver on a wide range of impactful projects this winter and spring.”

Whilst the ‘Made in Wakefield’ grant is now closed for 2022, the ‘Culture Everywhere’ and ‘Culture for Everyone’ grants are open for applications until 5pm, on 9 January 2023.

