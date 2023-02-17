Members of Wakefield Council’s planning and highways committee called for more information about lighting from the Three Flames.

The steakhouse has drawn comparisons to restaurants run by Nusret Gökçe – better known as Salt Bae.

Similarly, at Wakefield’s Three Flames, Ilham Shamchiyev serves a gold leaf tomahawk steak to diners at his restaurant in Lupset – for £200.

But residents claim a roof terrace enclosure has led to a loss of privacy and is “overbearing”.

The owner of the business has already been granted permission to turn the former Malt Shovel pub building, on Wakefield Road, Lupset, into a restaurant.

The planning committee is considering a retrospective application for the roof terrace structure at the rear of the property.

Hilary Mitchell, councillor for Wakefield West, told a meeting that residents living near to the restaurant found lighting coming from the premises “intrusive.”

She said: “I am here because the residents because they have asked me to. They are finding it very difficult to live with. I will be asking you to oppose approval.”

Committee member Coun Kevin Swift asked Coun Mitchell: “How would you describe the light at night?

Coun Mitchell replied: “Blinding. It is quite staggering how bright it is. You wouldn’t see that unless you were there at night. It is very, very bright.”

The restaurant owner's son, Ibrahim Shamchiyev, spoke in favour of the application.

He told the meeting that he had received no complaints from residents since the business opened.

Mr Shamchiyev told councillors that his family did not realise additional planning permission was required for the roof terrace structure.

He said: "We are a small family business. We genuinely did think we were covered under the original planning application."

He added: "We own two fish and chip shops. This is something new for us. We are not a big corporate-backed company or anything."