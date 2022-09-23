Wakefield District Housing urged to reverse ‘nonsense’ privacy rules and allow tenants to install smart doorbells

A councillor has tabled a motion calling on Wakefield District Housing (WDH) to review its policy and allow all residents to be able to install the security devices at their homes.

Coun Peter Girt, Lib Dem councillor for Knottingley, said he had decided to take action after being contacted by a vulnerable elderly WDH tenant living in his ward.

He said: “This man has a number of health and mobility problems and wanted to install a video doorbell to give him extra security so he could check who was at his door.

Councillor Peter Girt has tabled a motion calling on Wakefield District Housing to review its policy and allow all residents to be able to install doorbell cameras.

“He contacted WDH and someone came out to see him but he was refused permission, saying it could breach be a breach of privacy.

“To me, it just seems like nonsense.

“There are cameras everywhere these days. Almost everyone has a camera on their phone and lots of cars have dashcams.”

Coun Girt said: “It’s hard to see how people have a reasonable expectation not to be filmed in some way when out in public.

“People owning their own homes have the right to install video doorbells, it doesn’t seem fair that WDH residents aren’t able to look after their property and security in the same way.”

Mick Walsh, WDH’s executive director of housing, said: “WDH does not have a policy which routinely refuses permission for installation of this type of device.

“Residents will need to request permission to install these on their homes to ensure they do not damage the property.

“However, where safe to fit the device, they will be provided with the publicly available guidance to ensure they comply with the requirements of the Information Commissioners Office, so they can take the necessary steps to protect and manage the data captured.

“It is the tenant’s responsibility to comply with these requirements.”

Coun Girt’s motion will be put to a full meeting of Wakefield Council on Wednesday September 28.

The motion states: “This Council notes that home security is becoming more and more important.

“Modern technology has provided many options to improve home security and these devices are becoming more affordable and easier to install, making them more attractive to householders.

“Every police force in the country is recommending householders protect their homes by installing such devices.

“Whenever a crime is investigated, one of the first things the police will ask is: ‘Is there any CCTV footage?’

“This Council further notes that WDH currently have a policy which refuses to allow their tenants to install devices, such as ring doorbells, on their properties on the grounds that they “may capture images of people in public areas and impact on their privacy”.

“This policy does not make any sense, as nobody has the expectation of privacy when in a public space.

“Also, it is not illegal to take photographs, or videos, of anyone in a public space, with or without their consent.

“It is difficult to imagine any scenario where images captured from a home security device could be used in a nefarious manner, their sole purpose is to protect a person and/or their property.”

The motion calls on the Council to:

– Recognise the right of every householder to take reasonable steps to protect their property by installing security measures that meet current legislation and safety standards.