Wakefield Labour councillor Nadiah Sharp is to face a party disciplinary hearing after supporting taxi drivers when they staged a Town Hall protest.

It is understood that Nadiah Sharp is under investigation by the Wakefield Council’s Labour Group chief whip.

The investigation is believed to relate to Coun Sharp’s public show of support for cabbies at a demonstration on July 20 this year.Drivers held a demonstration ahead of a full council meeting to discuss making changes to “unfair” taxi licensing regulations.

It was the second time this year that members of the Wakefield Drivers Association (WDA) picketed the Town Hall over the long-running issue.Coun Sharp told the drivers at the protest: “You are valid, you are needed, you are valued.

Taxi drivers staged a protest over licensing regulations outside Wakefield Town Hall in July.

“You are the bedrock of the Wakefield community and I stand with you.”

A letter has been sent to Labour councillors from chief whip Richard Forster to confirm that a special meeting has been called on Monday September 5 at Wakefield Town Hall.

The letter states: “This will be a one item agenda to discuss a disciplinary investigation that I have conducted in relation to two alleged breaches of Labour Party Rules by a member of the Labour Group.

“The purpose of this meeting will be to provide more details about the nature of the investigation that has taken place, along with my conclusions and recommendations.

“During the meeting, the Councillor concerned will also be given the opportunity to speak and members present will be invited to put specific questions to both myself and the Councillor in question.”

The letter continues: “Members will then be invited to take part in a vote on the course of action that I will be proposing at the meeting.

“Please note that only those who have been present throughout the discussion on this item of business may take part in the vote, which will be by secret ballot.

“Scrutineers will be appointed at the start of the meeting.”

Taxi drivers have been calling on the local authority to scrap the so-called ‘six point ban’ and relax other rules, including extending the life of taxi vehicles, as they struggle during the cost of living crisis.

Currently, taxi drivers who rack up more than six points on their licence in three years face lengthy bans from the trade.

A motion to make policy changes was put to the full council meeting on July 20 by Conservative councillor Nadeem Ahmed

It was rejected after the majority of Labour group members voted against it, accusing the Tories of “playing politics” with public safety.

Coun Sharp, who was elected as councillor for Wrenthorpe and Outwood West in May this year, told the protesters ahead of the meeting: “This isn’t about working conditions. This isn’t about pay.

“This isn’t about changing terms and conditions within our working rights.

“This is about parity, equality, social justice.

“We are the Labour Party. Labour means to work. We stand by the workers.

“That includes taxi drivers, bus drivers, train drivers.

“What is inflicted against the taxi drivers has a knock-on effect on the residents.

“I have elderly residents that are reporting that they can’t get a taxi for an hour. Mums that can’t get their kids picked up from school.”

A Labour spokesperson said: “Labour Councillors agree to accept the rules of the Labour Party as a condition of membership of the Labour Group.

“A disciplinary hearing will be held to consider alleged breaches of these rules.”