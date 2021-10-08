Council bosses wanted Wakefield to be the next City of Culture.

However, Wakefield has been omitted from the longlist of eight places still in the running.

Neighbours Bradford did make the cut, however.

If successful, the district would have been the fourth UK place to take the title, after Derry, Hull and Coventry.

Despite defeat, Wakefield Council has doubled down on its pledge told a year of culture regardless of whether or not it took the title.

Council leader Denise Jeffery said festivities will now take place across 2024.

Responding to the news, Coun Jeffery said: "Naturally, we’re disappointed that Wakefield’s bid has missed out, but we are also incredibly proud.

"This has inspired the start of something truly special for our district.

Coun Jeffery has announced a year-long festival of culture for Wakefield in 2024, which will be held locally now in spite of the verdict.

“Bidding for this title was bold, brave and ambitious and has sparked new and exciting conversations and collaborations.

"I’d like to thank all of our residents, businesses and partners who have given us their support so far.

"Wakefield has so many stories to experience and we will use this journey to bring long-term benefits to everyone across the district."

Coun Jeffery offered her "warmest congratulations" to Bradford on progressing through to the next stage of the contest, and said she'd be "cheering them on" in their efforts to take the title.

The other areas included on the longlist are County Durham, Cornwall, Wrexham, Southampton, Stirling, Derby and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon in Northern Ireland.