Wakefield misses out in UK City of Culture 2025 bid, but Bradford makes longlist
Wakefield has missed out in its efforts to become the UK's next City of Culture, in 2025.
The district council launched its bid to take the prestigious title earlier this summer, with the backing of several local groups.
However, Wakefield has been omitted from the longlist of eight places still in the running.
Neighbours Bradford did make the cut, however.
Despite defeat, Wakefield Council has doubled down on its pledge told a year of culture regardless of whether or not it took the title.
Council leader Denise Jeffery said festivities will now take place across 2024.
Responding to the news, Coun Jeffery said: "Naturally, we’re disappointed that Wakefield’s bid has missed out, but we are also incredibly proud.
"This has inspired the start of something truly special for our district.
“Bidding for this title was bold, brave and ambitious and has sparked new and exciting conversations and collaborations.
"I’d like to thank all of our residents, businesses and partners who have given us their support so far.
"Wakefield has so many stories to experience and we will use this journey to bring long-term benefits to everyone across the district."
Coun Jeffery offered her "warmest congratulations" to Bradford on progressing through to the next stage of the contest, and said she'd be "cheering them on" in their efforts to take the title.
The other areas included on the longlist are County Durham, Cornwall, Wrexham, Southampton, Stirling, Derby and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon in Northern Ireland.
Local Democracy Reporting Service