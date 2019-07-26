Councillor is awarded an honorary doctorate for 30 years of service

A long-serving councillor who served for more than three decades has been awarded an honorary doctorate.

Keith Wakefield, who represented Kippax and Methley on Leeds City Council, was given the accolade by Leeds Beckett University.

He served as an elected member from 1988 until he stepped down earlier this year.

He also served twice as leader of the council from 2003 to 2004, and then again from 2010 to 2015.

Mr Wakefield, who is a governor at Brigshaw School in Kippax, said: “After spending so many years working in Leeds and coming as I do from a background in further education, it is really special to now receive this honorary award.

“It is my privilege that I will now have an enduring link to Leeds Beckett through this award.”

Throughout his time at Leeds City Council, he had major involvement in key improvements including the First Direct Arena and Trinity Leeds, and also helped to secure the 2014 Grand Depart of the Tour de France in Leeds.

Sir Bob Murray, chancellor of Leeds Beckett University, said: “Councillor Wakefield has been an outstanding champion for Leeds and successfully presided over a vital period of development and renovation for the city. He has also undoubtedly overcome many personal challenges during his life but saw an opportunity to use this experience for the good of others. I’m delighted the university is recognising his dedicated service to our city.”