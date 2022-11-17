Councillors hold minute’s silence and pay tribute to former Wakefield mayor Norman Hazell MBE

Elected members told a full council meeting of their fond memories of the veteran politician and former Tory group leader who died on October 30, aged 90.

Mr Hazell, also a popular cricket umpire and devoted family man, was a councillor for 35 years representing Sandal and was Wakefield’s mayor in the Millennium year.

Coun Leader Denise Jeffery said: “He was an amazing character.

Norman Hazell, pictured with his wife Kathleen, was Mayor of Wakefield during the Millennium year.

“He did a lot of good work for his constituents and he did a lot of good work for the council.

“I do send regards to his wife and his family.

Deputy Leader Jack Hemingway said: “I met him a number of times and it was clear that he was very much an elder statesman.

“He was very much respected by all parties.

“It is sad a sad loss to this district that someone of such calibre has passed on.”

Tory Group Leader Tony Homewood said: “He was a good old friend of mine. He was a good guy and I had a lot of time for him.

“He is a great loss and he is a great loss to Wakefield. He was Mr Wakefield.”

Mohamed Ayub, Labour councillor for Wakefield East, said: “He was an amazing guy and a character that will be missed by everybody.”

Coun Ayub also recalled playing in a cricket match which was umpired by Mr Hazell, saying:”I had just hit a four and a six and I was on 48 when he gave me out LBW.

“He said ‘I have got to give it as I see it’. And that’s Norman. He gave it as he saw it.”

Maureen Cummins, Cabinet member for communities, poverty and health, also paid tribute and recalled a visit with Mr Hazell to Konin, in Poland, one of Wakefield’s twin towns.

She said: “Back in the heady days when we had more money than we have now, we did have a twinning arrangement.

“It was quite a culture shock to both Norman and myself because people walked around with guns. Norman stepped up to the plate as my bodyguard.

“He was a lovely, lovely man and my thoughts are with his family.”