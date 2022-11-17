News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Councillors hold minute’s silence and pay tribute to former Wakefield mayor Norman Hazell MBE

Councillors in Wakefield held a minute’s silence and paid tributes to former mayor Norman Hazell MBE.

By Tony Gardner
36 minutes ago - 2 min read

Elected members told a full council meeting of their fond memories of the veteran politician and former Tory group leader who died on October 30, aged 90.

Mr Hazell, also a popular cricket umpire and devoted family man, was a councillor for 35 years representing Sandal and was Wakefield’s mayor in the Millennium year.

Coun Leader Denise Jeffery said: “He was an amazing character.

Norman Hazell, pictured with his wife Kathleen, was Mayor of Wakefield during the Millennium year.

Most Popular

“He did a lot of good work for his constituents and he did a lot of good work for the council.

“I do send regards to his wife and his family.

Deputy Leader Jack Hemingway said: “I met him a number of times and it was clear that he was very much an elder statesman.

“He was very much respected by all parties.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

“It is sad a sad loss to this district that someone of such calibre has passed on.”

Read More
Wakefield councillors demand new railway station for Ossett and Horbury within f...

Tory Group Leader Tony Homewood said: “He was a good old friend of mine. He was a good guy and I had a lot of time for him.

“He is a great loss and he is a great loss to Wakefield. He was Mr Wakefield.”

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Mohamed Ayub, Labour councillor for Wakefield East, said: “He was an amazing guy and a character that will be missed by everybody.”

Coun Ayub also recalled playing in a cricket match which was umpired by Mr Hazell, saying:”I had just hit a four and a six and I was on 48 when he gave me out LBW.

“He said ‘I have got to give it as I see it’. And that’s Norman. He gave it as he saw it.”

Maureen Cummins, Cabinet member for communities, poverty and health, also paid tribute and recalled a visit with Mr Hazell to Konin, in Poland, one of Wakefield’s twin towns.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

She said: “Back in the heady days when we had more money than we have now, we did have a twinning arrangement.

“It was quite a culture shock to both Norman and myself because people walked around with guns. Norman stepped up to the plate as my bodyguard.

“He was a lovely, lovely man and my thoughts are with his family.”

Mr Hazell’s funeral will be held at St Austin’s Roman Catholic Church, Wakefield, on Monday, November 21, at 1pm.

WakefieldCouncillorsDenise Jeffery