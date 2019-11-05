Departing council leader Peter Box decides against mic drop at last Cabinet meeting

Wakefield Council's departing leader has decided against mic dropping at the end of his last Cabinet meeting.

Peter Box, who is standing down from his position at the end of November, joked that he'd planned to do the stunt as he rounded off his final meeting with senior colleagues on Tuesday morning.

Coun Box said he was worried the microphone would "go through the table" if he dropped it.

But picking up the heavy mic in front of him he added: "I think this would go through the table."

Mic dropping is used by pop stars and entertainment figures at the end of a performance as a gesture of triumph or defiance.

Coun Box has chaired around 400 Cabinet meetings since he became council leader in 1998.

The monthly gatherings are used to discuss the authority's most important business and are held in public at Wakefield Town Hall.

'More farewells than Frank Sinatra': Coun Denise Jeffery joked that the leader had had plenty of tributes since announcing his departure. Picture from Getty Images.

Councillor Denise Jeffery, who will succeed Coun Box as leader in December, said Cabinet members would have said "a few words" in tribute to his time in charge, but joked, "You've had more farewells than Frank Sinatra."

Local Democracy Reporting Service