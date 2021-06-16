Councillor Denise Jeffery said care still needed to be taken by the public, with infections rising.

Earlier this week ministers opted to delay the planned lifting of all remaining Covid restrictions, which was due to take place on June 21, by four weeks.

On Tuesday, Councillor Denise Jeffery who runs Wakefield Council, said she supported the move.

Infections in the district have risen in recent weeks, in line with the rest of the country, although the number of people in hospital has remained relatively small.

The Prime Minister has put back the lifting of all remaining restrictions back to July 19.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting, Coun Jeffery said: "It was disappointing, Boris Johnson's decision yesterday, but on reflection it was probably the right thing.

"Cases are rising across the country and they are rising in Wakefield.

"So we still need to take real care about what we do and make sure we're all keeping safe.

"So I think it was the right thing to do."

Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, which took place at Wakefield Town Hall, was the first to be held in person in Wakefield for 15 months.

Council meetings have been held remotely during the pandemic and streamed to the public over YouTube.

Councillors signed off more money to help maintain and carry out repairs at local schools at the meeting.