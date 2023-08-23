DISTRICT PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Condition changes proposed for Wakefield Trinity’s Belle Vue stadium and Nostell
The following proposals were validated the weeks beginning July 10 and July 17.
Kirkthorpe Hall Half Moon Lane Kirkthorpe Wakefield WF1 5SY: Proposal to split Kirkthorpe Hall into two properties, no external alterations, two internal partition walls
63A Cow Lane, Havercroft, Wakefield, WF4 2EX: Two-storey side and rear extensions, single-storey rear and side extension and associated external, boundary and landscaping works to create two commercial units and two one-bedroom flats
63 Barnsdale Road, Cutsyke, Castleford, WF10 5HT: Extraction flue to rear and construction of single-storey extension to side
51 Longdale Drive, South Elmsall, WF9 2BS: Part two, part single-storey extension
8 Lancaster Close, Pontefract, WF8 3PH: Extend existing frame either side to form full length to rear, alterations to garage roof to create a full pitched roof
Pear Tree Farm, Water Lan, Woolley, WF4 2JQ: Convert barn to dwelling with new access from Backhouse
Nostell Priory, Wakefield, WF4 1QE: Discharge of conditions (archaeology WSI and arboricultural method statement) from approved application
Unit A Rosie Road, Normanton, WF6 1ZB: Electrically-operated roller shutter door, two pedestrian doors to external envelope and external window to van stock area. Relocate entrance gates of van stock area and rerouting fence
Quarry Inn, 68-72 Quarry Hill, Horbury, WF4 5NF: Variation of condition (restrictions on live music) of application
The Oaklands, Hemsworth, WF9 4TT: Discharge of condition (lighting, cycle store, woodland management plan, ecology) from approved application
5 Woodthorpe Park Drive, Wakefield, WF2 6HY: Two-storey side and rear extension, render and rear extension
92 Dewsbury Road, Ossett, WF5 9NY: Discharge of condition 3 (cycle storage) from approved application
Ackworth Sewage Treatment Works, East Hardwick, WF8 3EF: Ferric dosing kiosk
2 Woodlands, Ossett, WF5 9PY: Single-storey extension to rear
38 Eden Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 9DJ: Hip-to-gable extension, rear dormer and roof windows
18 Station Road, Normanton, WF6 2NE: External decking area
5 Fairway View, Wakefield, WF2 8UR: Single-storey flat roof infill extension
Waystone Limited Colorado Way, Castleford, WF10 4TA: Discharge of conditions (foul/surface water, verification report, materials, landscaping and levels) from approved application
86 Durkar Lane, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3HY: Hip-to-gable roof conversion, increased ridge height and rear dormers
14 Warren Close, Pontefract, WF8 4TB: Single-storey extension to rear
16 Hollin Drive, Durkar, Wakefield, WF4 3AW: Two-storey side extension on top of garage
12 East Close, Pontefract, WF8 3NS: Single-storey extensions to side and rear
66 Church Mount, South Kirkby, WF9 3QS: Single-storey extension
1 Pinderhill Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 4FG: Single-storey extension
Stonehaven, 7 Kings Close, Pontefract, WF8 3PD: Removal of dead tree
18 Beechfield, Wakefield, WF2 6AW: Single-storey rear extension and inclined roof to an existing rear extension
9 Beckett Close, Horbury, WF4 5QX: Single-storey rear extension, front porch and garage conversion to bedroom
Welbeck Landfill Site, Boundary Lane, Normanton, WF6 2JA: Discharge of conditions (dust and odour management, and control of noise from reversing vehicles) from approved application
31 Coronation Street, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0HT: Two-storey side extension including a carport to the ground floor and render
Gawthorpe Lane, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0SR: Two stables, tack room and equestrian use of the land
65 Barnes Road, Castleford, WF10 5SS: Discharge of condition (verification report) from approved application
5 Painthorpe Lane, Hall Green, Wakefield, WF4 3LA: Discharge of conditions (bin storage, obscure glazing, boundary treatments, surfacing of vehicular area and drainage) from approved application
54 Gagewell Drive, Horbury, WF4 6BS: Single-storey rear extension, recladding of dormer and widening of driveway
Cherry Tree Lane, Grove Lane, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1AN: Sycamore - crown reduce
Hare Park Lane, Crofton, WF4 1HR: Agricultural building
1 Elmsdale Close, South Elmsall, WF9 2JS: Two-storey extension
33 Tithe Barn Street Horbury Wakefield WF4 6LG: Alterations including the conversion of basement to create WC, removal of partition wall and dry lining around fireplace in dining area, resurfacing of garden with permeable hard surface, re-roofing of outbuilding, replacement of entrance door and construction of boundary fence to north and west
Hampsons Plants, Denby Dale Road, Durkar, Wakefield, WF4 3AZ: Variation of condition (fence retention) of approved application
1-33 Whin View Court, Havercroft, Wakefield, WF4 2JE: Discharge of conditions (CEMP, trees and arb method statement) from approved application
78 George Lane, Notton, WF4 2ND: Garage, single-storey extension, replacement openings and demolition of garage and conservatory
St Swithins Drive, Stanley, Wakefield: Discharge of condition (verification report) from approved application
All Saints Church, Barnsley Road, South Kirkby, WF9 3QE: Fell ash
130 Barnsley Road, South Kirkby, WF9 3AR: Convert garage into separate bedroom dwelling house and external alterations including partial demolition of the existing building, raising roof height and fencing
325 Spittal, Hardwick Lane, Castleford, WF10 3PZ: Detached garage and vehicular access
39 Newlands Walk, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4DT: Extension to porch
14 Beech Croft, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6NY: Two-storey rear extension with render, canopy to the front elevation, alterations to openings and the demolition of detached garage
8 Saddlers Grove, Badsworth, Pontefract WF9 1PE: Removal of branches over pond
43 Church Road, Normanton, Wakefield, WF6 2NN: Outline proposal for dwelling with garage and access
Belle Vue Stadium, Doncaster Road, Wakefield, WF1 5EY: Discharge of conditions (travel plan and noise management plan) from approved application
125 Batley Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0SP: Single-storey extension and raised patio to rear, increase height of dwelling and construction of porch at front, demolition of existing garage and construction of new detached garage, external alterations, rendering of property and increase in hardstanding area at front
22 Church Mount, South Kirkby, WF9 3QS: Change use of dwelling to mixed use property comprising dwelling and childcare services
15 Almshouse Lane, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 7ST: Outline application for demolition of outbuildings and creation of detached dwelling
Unit 4B-4C Data Drive, South Kirkby, Pontefract, WF9 3FD: Solar photovoltaic system on roof
2 Brooklands Crescent, Havercroft, Wakefield, WF4 2HS: Drop kerb, removal of fence and open access