Drive-thru and retail units planned for Wakefield's City Fields estate

A drive-through, a food store and a number of retail units could be constructed on the City Fields Estate, under plans to be discussed by the council.

As well as three food and drink and leisure units, the site would also include a health care building and a community hall.

Once completed, the estate, to the north east of the city, is expected to comprise of around 2,500 homes, served by the new relief road.

The planning application, to be discussed by the council’s planning committee next week, suggests that the site would consist of two storey buildings, “to provide a high street element and define an urban plaza for use by the wider community.”

According to the application, the site would include parking “screened” from the road, as well as pedestrian and cycle access.

Four objections have been registered to the plans, though it is recommended that they are approved by the committee, subject to a number of conditions.

The agenda for the meeting says that the proposed site is considered an appropriate size for the “infrastructure, layout and design of existing and proposed development in the locality.”

The report reads: “It is considered that the scheme will sit comfortably within the locality and will positively contribute to creating a sustainable community at City Fields.”

Councillors are asked to consider requiring that the developers pay a contribution towards provision of a bus service to the site.