Some driving examiners who are members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union are walking out in a row over pay in December 2022 and January 2023.

It is part of national industrial action by the PCS union over pay, pensions, jobs and redundancy terms.

The action may affect: car driving tests, motorcycle tests, lorry, bus, coach and minibus driving tests, tractor tests, approved driving instruction tests and moped, and motorcycle compulsory basic training (CBT) checks – but the training courses themselves.

Driving examiners are striking across the UK over pay.

In Wakefield, Pontefract, Halifax and Heckmondwike, driving examiners were on strike from December 19 to December 24.

Now, examiners in the East of England, East Midlands, West Midlands and parts of London are striking from today (Wednesday December 28) to Saturday December 31, and also Tuesday January 3.

In London, South-east England, South-west England and Wales, examiners are striking from Wednesday January 4 to Tuesday January 10 2023.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka, said: “Our members have been offered a pay rise of just 2 per cent at a time when the cost of living crisis is above 10 per cent.

“We know our action will cause widespread disruption and inconvenience to people in the Midlands – hundreds of driving tests have already been cancelled in other parts of the country – but the government is to blame.

"These strikes could be called off tomorrow if Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt put some money on the table.”

