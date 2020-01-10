Former Stanley pub could be converted to house

A former pub that has stood derelict for years could be converted into a house if fresh plans are approved.

The Spindle Tree on Aberford Road in Stanley has been subject to several applications over the years, including demolition, but the building remains.

The latest application has been submitted by a Bradford-based company who says it would ‘breathe life into a decaying public house’.

The empty pub was last in the news in 2016 when a cannabis farm totalling 370 plants, was discovered in the basement.