Former Wakefield MP Mary Creagh awarded CBE in Queen's birthday honours list

Ms Creagh was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the Queen's Birthday Honours, which were revealed over the weekend.

The award, for Parliamentary and Political Services, recognises her 14 years as MP for the Wakefield constituency.

In a series of Tweets, Ms Creagh said she was "thrilled" to be awarded the honour and dedicated it to the people of Wakefield.

Former Wakefield MP Mary Creagh has been awarded a CBE in recognition of her time representing the city in the House of Commons. Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images

She said: "Thrilled to receive a CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list for political & parliamentary service.

"This honour is for the people of Wakefield & all who have so generously shared their time and talents with me.

"I hope it encourages everyone working to tackle climate change and protect the environment to keep the faith."

A CBE is the third highest honour which can be bestowed by the Queen, behind only a Knighthood or Damehood and the Companion of Honour award.

Ms Creagh served as MP for the Wakefield constituency for 14 years, during which time she championed causes including tackling poverty and protecting the environment - including, in 2011, convincing the government to U-turn on plans to sell off 637,000 acres of woodland.

Her other successes included the new Pinderfields Hospital, helping to reopen the inquest into the murder of Elsie Frost, and helping to secure justice for the family of Wakefield children Christi and Bobby Shepherd, who died from carbon monoxide poisoning in a Corfu hotel in 2005.

In 2006, Ms Creagh launched a campaign to prevent scalding in the home, following an incident in which a 10-year-old girl from Wakefield suffered third degree burns after falling into a scalding bath.

She also spent five years in the shadow cabinet and nearly four years chairing the Environmental Audit Select Committee, which looks at how government policies impact the environment, before losing her seat to Conservative Imran Ahmad Khan at the 2019 General Election.

The following year, she was appointed CEO of national charity Living Streets, though has now confirmed she will step down from the role later this month.