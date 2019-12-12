After weeks of campaigning, the day has arrived, and tens of thousands of people across Wakefield are expected to take to the polling booth to cast their vote.

Whether you're a lifelong party voter or you've just turned 18, today's vote offers the British public a chance to have their say on politics.

General election 2019: Everything you need to know about the election in Wakefield

And if you're taking a furry friend along with you, be sure to send us your pictures for a chance to feature in our Dogs at Polling Stations gallery.

This is everything you need to know about the general election in Wakefield.

Who is standing in my area?

There are four constituencies across the Wakefield district, each of which will elect one MP:

➡️ Wakefield

➡️ Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford

➡️ Hemsworth

➡️ Morley and Outwood

Find out more about your candidates by selecting your constituency from the list above.

If you are unsure which constituency you live in, you can use this tool on the Parliament website to double check.

When can I vote?

Polling stations opened at 7am this morning, and will remain open until 10pm. You can vote at any time during this period.

The Electoral Commission also makes clear that any eligible voters who are in a queue at their polling station at 10pm "must be allowed to vote".

Where can I vote?

There are more than 50,000 polling stations in the UK, and knowing which one to attend can be tricky.

Most polling stations are in public buildings, such as halls or schools, though some have been moved for this election, so it's worth double checking.

If you're registered to vote, you should have received a polling card in the post detailing your station. But if your car never arrived, or you've managed to misplace it, you can find your local polling station on the Wakefield Council website.

On attending, simply tell staff your name and address and you will be given your ballot paper.