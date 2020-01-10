Government commissioner to cease involvement with Wakefield children's services

A government commissioner appointed to oversee Wakefield's children's services will cease his involvement with the department.

Pete Dwyer was sent by the Department of Education to scrutinise the service after it was rated inadequate in 2018, and has penned several reviews on its progress since.

However, following vast improvements to the department the government has concluded there is no longer any need for Mr Dwyer to continue in the role.

Wakefield Council said that Mr Dwyer's last report, which it says it is unable to make public, highlighted "considerable confidence" in the local authority.

The council's corporate director for children and young people, Beate Wagner, said: "The government’s decision is testament to the confidence in our improvement to date and the plans in place for continued and sustainable transformation to our services.

"Inspectors have seen recruitment into roles, strong governance being established and significant financial investment at the frontline.

Wakefield Council's children's services has made progress since being placed in special measures 18 months ago.

"But there is still more work to be done and we are continuing in our systematic and staged approach to ensure that services continue to improve.”

The Department of Education will continue to monitor the service from afar, and the regulator Ofsted is expected to make a return visit later this year.

Local Democracy Reporting Service