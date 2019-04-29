Greens hope for electoral breakthrough in Wakefield after climate change protests

The Green Party is hoping recent climate change protests will translate into more votes for them at the local elections.

The party is fielding six candidates in Wakefield, in the hope of a breakthrough into the council chamber this Thursday.

Demostrations have taken place across the UK this year about the state of the planet, and senior figures within the Greens hope its a sign their signature environmental stance is garnering more support.

New emissions rules for vehicles are coming into force in Wakefield, but the Green Party has called for the district to go further and mimic Leeds and London in creating clean air zones.

The party's local spokesman, Terry Emmingham, said: "As we've seen from the demonstrations recently, a lot of people have concluded that we need to take action to help our planet.

"Part of the public has woken up, but more still needs to be done.

"Our own health, and the health of the planet is the most important thing.

"Leeds and London have introduced clean air zones, and we've done nothing in Wakefield. It's something that would make a difference."

Mr Emmingham also said that the party's track record in talking about the environment carried greater weight than the other parties.

He said: "We're the only ones who've been stable and consistent in our message.

"The big parties have just changed their tune to whatever they think the voters want to hear, and win power."

The local party's manifesto also says Green councillors would "defend the area's libraries from cuts, seek to improve book stocks and do more to promote reading in our schools and beyond."

They also want to encourage local businesses to adopt a commitment to paying workers a living wage, above the rate of the minimum wage, and have called for youth provision to be made a priority in the Wakefield district.

This article is part of a series of profile pieces about the political parties and independent candidates standing in the local elections in Wakefield. Each profile will appear on our websites in the run-up to polling day.

Number of candidates standing - 6

Lyn Morton - Hemsworth

Richard Norris - Horbury and South Ossett

Willow Tolley - Knottingley

Stephen Scott - Ossett

Terence Emmingham - Wakefield East

Sarah Greenwood - Wakefield Rural

Local Democracy Reporting Service