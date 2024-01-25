Greyhound training kennels in Wakefield refused retrospective planning permission

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The facility off Sandy Lane in Middlestown consists of kennels, hardstanding and fencing.

The plan has received 43 letters of objection have been received, 17 letters of support and one neutral comment.

Complaints from members of the public included concerns about the smell of the kennels, noise and fears that dogs may attack other animals.

Sandy Lane. Picture by Google

One resident, opposing the plan said: “Thirty dogs in your back garden is a nuisance and impossible to control.

"It has been suggested that any smell is in keeping with the rural area. Dog faeces do not smell like farm animal excrement and the smell is like living near an open sewer.”

Another said: “The dogs housed at the kennels are very noisy at times, the noisy sounds as if the dogs are distressed.

"The exercising of the dogs does present a possible hazard as each person is holding at least four dogs each and should one of them threaten another dog it would be hard to control the group.

"The issue of clearing the dog's excrement is also an issue as the smell is overpowering.”

Wakefield Council’s case officer report said a visit to the site found no odour.

A resident in support of the scheme said there were no issues with the centre.

They said: “As a regular dog walker in that area with my family I do come into regular contact with the people walking these greyhounds.

"I have always found them to be friendly and considerate to other walkers and have never had any issues with them. Indeed the dogs are friendly and love a little fuss when we walk past.”

Wakefield Council refused retrospective planning permission for the scheme over its use of green belt land and noise pollution.

The council’s report said: “The scheme is considered to form inappropriate development in this green belt location as the use does not meet any of the exceptions of appropriate development within the green belt.

