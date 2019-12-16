Jenkyns says massive win in Morley and Outwood part of a 'political earthquake'

Andrea Jenkyns was one of the biggest winners in the 2019 election as she massively increased her majority to keep hold of Morley and Outwood for the Conservatives.

Jenkyns gained a bumper majority of 11,268, more than five times the winning margin she gained in the 2017 General Election, and she said the projected Tory majority gave Britain an opportunity to “get Brexit done”.

Speaking at the count at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, she said: “I am blown away. I am very conscious that some Labour voters have come over to me, I will continue to be your voice for Morley and Outwood.

“We have never stopped campaigning. Tonight we have started to see a political earthquake.

“For three-and-a-half years, the general public have been ignored. I want to see our party under the leadership of Boris Johnson. We will get Brexit done and unite our country.”

The Morley and Outwood seat has an unusual political identity. Five of Morley’s six Leeds council seats are held by a group of independents, while the “Outwood” part falls under the jurisdiction of Wakefield Council.

The constituency was held for Labour by erstwhile shadow chancellor Ed Balls, until a shock result in 2015 handed the seat to Conservative Andrea Jenkyns.

Jenkyns, an ardent Brexiteer, then increased her majority in the 2017 vote to 2,104.

RESULTS

Craig Dobson (Liberal Democrats) – 2,285

Andrea Jenkyns (Conservative)* – 29,425

Dan Woodlock (Yorkshire Party) – 957

Chris Bell (Green Party) – 1,107

Deanne Ferguson (Labour) – 18,157