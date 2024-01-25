Jon Trickett MP: Government is not taking medication shortages seriously

There has been reports that some medications will face shortages until the end of 2024. Photo: Getty Images

Jon Trickett MP writes: We still don’t know when the election will be called but it can only be a matter of time. As I write there appears to be yet another attempt by disgruntled Tory backbenchers to remove a sitting prime minister from Number 10. How many times have we seen this now in recent years? It is beyond a joke.

But despite election anticipation I have been working on a series of issues of both national and local significance.

In the second week back I held a debate in Westminster Hall about inheritance tax. Government ministers keep briefing the right wing newspapers that inheritance tax will be cut or perhaps even scrapped in the forthcoming budget. When I put this to the Tory ministers they didn’t deny it.

In my view this is the totally wrong priority. Less than four per cent of deaths result in an inheritance tax charge, yet it brings in around £7 billion pounds. With our public services on their knees and wealth inequality already at unprecedented levels, it would be totally unfair to cut taxes for a financially comfortable minority at the expense of the public services on which we all rely.

In addition, I have raised several important local issues in parliament that have been brought to my attention.

Firstly, the issue of delays in the processing of Personal Independence Payments (PIP). A number of constituents have been experiencing excessive delays, which can have a significant negative impact on the finances and health of claimants. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) announced on January 22 that PIP claimants may be taken to court if they do not report a range of changes in circumstances. This warning from the DWP will cause a great deal of concern to those claiming PIP and could lead to even longer delays in processing PIP claims.

I submitted an Early Day Motion in the House of Commons calling on the government to review the PIP system with a view to reducing the delays being experienced by claimants.

Secondly, the issue of medication shortages. This is an extremely concerning development that I do not believe the Conservative government is taking seriously. One constituent has been without access to diabetes medication since September 2023 due to shortages, but the situation is much broader. I’ve heard about people suffering from cancer, epilepsy, ADHD, or those in need of hormone replacement therapy, who cannot access the drugs they desperately need. There has been reports that some medications will face shortages until the end of 2024.

This is totally unacceptable. It’s the government’s job to ensure the medical needs of citizens are met. I submitted another Early Day Motion calling on the government to intervene in the market to make sure that pharmaceutical companies are providing medication to those who need it.