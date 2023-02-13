Knottingley councillors call for scrapping of ‘ill-conceived’ plan to spend almost £6m on Kellingley Social Club revamp

Councillors in Knottingley have urged Wakefield Council’s cabinet not to go ahead with a plan to spend nearly £6m to transform Kellingley Social Club.

Cabinet members are being recommended to approve spending £5.9m to create the Knottingley Community Hub at the “dilapidated” site.

The funding would enable phase one of the project to begin by refurbishing Kellingley Sports Pavilion.

Knottingley’s three Lib Dem ward councillors have long been opposed to the scheme by the Labour-run council.

Last month, Coun Tom Gordon described a report into the spending as “a shambles.”

Coun Gordon, Lib Dem group leader at Wakefield Council, said residents are angry over proposals to provide community services on licensed premises.

He said: “It is reckless, dangerous, and frankly ethically wrong to ask people who may have a history of substance abuse, or need help, support or training, or need to access employment, or have suffered abuse, to go get help at a licensed premises.

“You would not find a job centre or citizens advice where you can get a pint while you visit.”

Cabinet members were due to consider a report at a meeting in January but it was deferred to allow officers time to consider implications of new Subsidy Control Act legislation that came into force at the start of the year.

The report, which will be considered again on Tuesday (February 14), says the newly refurbished building would have two separate entrances to provide segregation between community and social functions.

The full cost of the project is estimated to be £10.7m, mainly due to the poor condition of the building.

Ward councillor Pete Girt said residents in Knottingley continue to be ‘dismayed’ that the scheme is still going ahead.

In a letter to Wakefield Council leader Denise Jeffery, Coun Girt said: “Without the support of the local councillors and the local community, this project is highly likely to fail.

“Three elections have been fought on this issue, and each time the local electorate have rejected Labour and the proposals.

“Coupled with the amount of messages we’re receiving saying they want to see the building demolished and no public money spending on it or the club, I think it’s safe to say the local community does not support this venture.

“We feel we can easily deliver the proposed services at other locations at a fraction of the cost.

“In fact, a lot of the proposed services are already being delivered elsewhere, so we’d just be duplicating things.

“We again urge you, and the rest of the cabinet, to abandon this ill-conceived idea, deliver the services elsewhere as suggested, and to redirect the available funds to providing the community what they keep asking for – leisure centre facilities.

Recommending approval of the scheme, the report states: “Apart from the Kellingley Club, Knottingley does not have an established community anchor or hub in Knottingley itself.

“Without a community venue, Knottingley residents are at risk of missing out on some of the excellent work that the council and its partners deliver to residents.