Labour MPs Yvette Cooper and Jon Trickett stay secure in Yorkshire seats with slim majorities

Labour's Jon Trickett and Yvette Cooper have retained their positions as MPs for their Yorkshire constituencies.

Mr Trickett has served as MP for Hemsworth since a 1996 by-election, and Ms Cooper has been MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford since 1997.

It came as Labour suffered a difficult election night, which saw Wakefield MP Mary Creagh lose her seat after 14 years.

Speaking after his win, Mr Trickett said he had "warned" his party I've that their Brexit strategy would lose them seats.

He said: "I've lived all my life in what I still call the West Riding of Yorkshire and I am proud to represent the residents of Hemsworth, who for the eight time now sent me back into the House of Commons.

"The party which doesn't listen to a clear message from its voters is a party which is doomed to face problems. The truth is we failed as party to understand the message that the people, especially in the North.

"I warned the party leadership repeatedly not to proceed with an improper Brexit. There are people in our party who want to attempt to reverse the decision of the people.

"That was a mistake and we nee to put that right."

Mr Trickett won a majority of 1,180 votes, with 16,460 votes to Tory Louise Calland's 15,280.

In 2017, Mr Trickett secured 25,740 of 45,944 votes cast.

In Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford, Ms Cooper won a majority of 1,276, with 18,297 votes to Conservative Andrew Lee's 17,021.

Ms Cooper said: "I want to thank particularly the people in Normanton, Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley who voted for me today.

"But we have lost very many votes and we lost Labour votes right across the country and we have to be humble about that and we have to change.

"Of course this election has had Brexit as a key component and of course many things might have been different if we had reached some form of customs compromise in the spring or if maybe people had been able to work together in a way that didn't happen.

"But instead the polarisation across this country still feels very deep and very damaging."

In Hemsworth, the results were as follows:

ALI, Wajid Mohammed (commonly known as Waj) Brexit Party 5, 930 votes

CALLAND, Louise Roberta Daisy The Conservative Party Candidate 15,280 votes

MONAGHAN, James Liberal Democrats 1,734 votes

MORTON, Lyn Green Party 916 votes

ROBERTS, Martin Paul Yorkshire Party - Speaking up for Yorkshire 964 votes

TRICKETT, Jon Hedley (Elected)Labour Party 16,460 votes

WILKS, Peter (commonly known as Pete) Independent 165 votes

WOMERSLEY, Ian Independent 245 votes

In Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford the results were as follows:

COOPER, Yvette (Elected)Labour Party 18,297 votes

FLORENCE-JUKES, Deneice Brexit Party 8032 votes

GORDON, Thomas Anthony Liberal Democrats 3,147 votes

LEE, Andrew The Conservative Party Candidate 17,021 votes

WALKER, Laura MarieYour local Yorkshire Party candidate 1762 votes