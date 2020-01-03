Last chance to have your say on Wakefield Council's budget

People have just a few days to have their say on Wakefield Council’s upcoming budget.

Around 1,500 people have already responded to the online survey - which is a 147 per cent increase on the number of people having their say compared to last year.

Wakefield Council wants to know what where they should invest and prioritise to have a real impact and improve people’s lives.

The five-minute survey closes at midnight on Monday, January 6. Log onto www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/WKFBudget2020 to have a say.