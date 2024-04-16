Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following decisions were made the week beginning April 8.

DECIDED

25 Dalefield Road, Normanton, WF6 1HD: Single-storey extension to rear

17 Newfield Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4BH: Loft conversion with hip to gable enlargement including rear dormer, and rooflights

Rune House, 2 New Road, Woolley, Wakefield WF4 2JH: Maple – reduce canopy to generate a maximum clearance of 2m between the tree and adjacent property building at number 4. Reduce canopy to generate a maximum clearance of 1m between the tree and the adjacent telephone service line. No pruning wounds greater than 80mm in diameter to be generated as a result of the works

223 Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 9BZ: Loft conversion with dormer and obscure glazed side window

3 Langdale Mews, Normanton, WF6 2SD: Conservatory to rear (retrospective)

19 Hall Lane, Chapelthorpe, Wakefield, WF4 3JE: Part two-storey side, part single-storey side and rear extension, single-storey rear extension and extending rear patio area

Walton Sports and Social Club, Shay Lane, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6LA: Detached storage container

16 Hazelwood Court, Outwood, WF1 3HP: Two-storey extension to rear

16 St Helens Grove, Wakefield, WF2 6RR: Two-storey side extension and single-storey porch extension with associated internal and external works, including the installation of canopy to rear and rendering of all elevations

Ackworth Howard (VC) C of E J & I School, Station Road, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7HH: Installation of solar panels on the pitched and flat roofs of the school

2 Highfield Road, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4NB: Two-storey side extension

3 Woodthorpe Gardens, Woodthorpe Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6RA: Two-storey front extension, first floor front and side extension, installation of solar panels to the front, external alterations to the roof tiles and fenestration, single-storey rear extension, raised patio to the rear, partial use of render on the existing dwelling and construction of detached garden room/outbuilding to the rear

Horbury Cemetery, Dovecote Lane, Horbury WF4 6BD: Detached storage container

1A Holes Lane, Knottingley, WF11 8LH: Outline planning application for a detached dwelling including access, with all other matters reserved

1 Corn Market, Pontefract, WF8 1AN: Installation of replacement signs

12 Briary Close, Wakefield, WF1 5TS: Railings and gate on the front of garden area

39 Lower York Street, Wakefield, WF1 3LJ: First floor extension to northern section of hot food takeaway to form storeroom

12 Dearden Street, Ossett, WF5 8NR: Single-storey side and rear extension, render/fair faced brickwork to all elevations of the extension, balcony above proposed single storey rear extension

New Court, Mildred Sylvester Way, Normanton, WF6 1TA: New storage unit and alteration of existing units and removal of modular buildings

New Life Christian Centre, George Street, Wakefield, WF1 1DL: Internal refurbishments to create a level access between the main hall and rear office spaces. Creation of corridor on ground floor, replacement door with glazed canopy above, repairs to moulding and other internal alterations and repairs

Windybank Farm, 121 Upper Lane, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4HX: Conversion and small replacement extension barn to create one dwelling

REFUSED

The Palms, 481 Barnsley Road, Wakefield, WF2 6BP: Birch – crown reduce to generate a clearance of 2m maximum to the adjacent conifer tree

8 Chevet Croft, Wakefield, WF2 6QR: Fell horse chestnut

128 Ings Walk, South Kirkby, WF9 3DQ: Detached dwelling bungalow

2 Woolgreaves Garth, Wakefield, WF2 6DY: Single-storey rear extension, following the demolition of existing rear extension

WITHDRAWN

Suite F3 Suites 1 to 10, Headway Business Park, Wakefield, WF2 7AZ: Use as office for private hire vehicle business

D Noble Ltd, Perseverance Street, Castleford, WF10 1LD: Conversion of two-bedroom first floor apartment to form a three-bedroomed HMO

CONDITIONS DISCHARGED

1 Redhill Mount, Castleford, WF10 3AE: Boundary treatment and landscaping

Land at Princes Drive/Longwall Road, Pontefract: Secured by design

Dunhills Pontefract Plc, Whitwood Common Lane, Castleford, WF10 5GT: Landscape and habitat management and maintenance plan

Land off City Field Court, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4NG: Radon

PRIOR APPROVAL REQUIRED AND GRANTED