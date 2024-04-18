Latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council: Takeaway could be converted into HMO

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following planning applications were validated the week beginning April 1.

Former Carlton Furniture Unit, Mill Dam Lane, Pontefract, WF8 2NS: Discharge of conditions (affordable housing, highway improvements, highway works, wheel cleaning, bat roosts, finished floor levels and renewable energy)

1 Wellington Place, Knottingley, WF11 8LG: Single-storey side extension

Boyne Hill Farm, 27B Stoney Lane, Hall Green, Wakefield, WF4 3JP: Proposed rear single-storey extension, existing garage conversion, loft conversion and detached garage\store

Snydale Care Home, New Road, Old Snydale, Pontefract, WF7 6HD: Proposed extension to care home

40 Ledger Lane, Wakefield, WF1 2PH: Demolition of existing outlier and attached garage/store, new single storey rear/side extension

Goosehill Fold, Goosehill Lane, Warmfield, Wakefield ,WF6 2JB: Domestic garage

3 Newmarket Lane, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4BY: Installation of automatic entrance gates to main yard, and traffic barriers to the main car park

31 Swift Way, Castleford, WF10 2SP: Enclosed link from house to garage

22 Beaumont Street, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4HG: Single-storey side extension following removal of existing garage

14 Avondale Street Wakefield WF2 8DP: Proposed change of use from ground floor hot food takeaway and ground/first floor residential apartment to 10-bedroom HMO including demolition ofexisting garage/store and two-storey extensions to the rear and side

2 Woodcroft, Wakefield, WF2 7LS: Single-storey extension and porch to front elevation

11 Conqueror Way, Pontefract, WF8 2YJ: Two-storey flat roof extension to rear

Stanley Methodist Church, Mount Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4JQ: Change of use from a place of worship to a five bedroom single occupancy dwelling

87 Carlton Street, Castleford, WF10 1BP: Retrospective advertisement scheme comprising of one internally illuminated fascia sign to north elevation

Calder Island Public House, Calder Island Way, Wakefield, WF2 7AW: Externally and internally illuminated signage scheme

18 St Johns Square Wakefield WF1 2RA: Internal alterations to improve the thermal performance of the listed building and repairs to help alleviate damp problems in the cellar and basement

178 Kendal Drive, Castleford, WF10 3QZ: Single-storey extension to side and rear

11-11C Ropergatem Pontefract, WF8 1LJ: Illuminated and non illuminated sigange scheme

Hair By Claire and Tracy, 3 Hendal Lane, Wakefield, WF2 7QR: Creation of a new hardstanding area to provide on-site parking provisions

Dependall, California Drive, Castleford, WF10 5QH: Hazardous substance consent for storage of flammable aerosols

The Mill, Mill Lane, South Elmsall, WF9 2DU: Two-storey side extension including dormer windows to front and rear

2 High Street, South Hiendley, S72 9AE: Residential development for two detached dwellings (outline application including layout and access with all other matters reserved)