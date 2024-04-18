Latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council: Takeaway could be converted into HMO
The following planning applications were validated the week beginning April 1.
Former Carlton Furniture Unit, Mill Dam Lane, Pontefract, WF8 2NS: Discharge of conditions (affordable housing, highway improvements, highway works, wheel cleaning, bat roosts, finished floor levels and renewable energy)
1 Wellington Place, Knottingley, WF11 8LG: Single-storey side extension
Boyne Hill Farm, 27B Stoney Lane, Hall Green, Wakefield, WF4 3JP: Proposed rear single-storey extension, existing garage conversion, loft conversion and detached garage\store
Snydale Care Home, New Road, Old Snydale, Pontefract, WF7 6HD: Proposed extension to care home
40 Ledger Lane, Wakefield, WF1 2PH: Demolition of existing outlier and attached garage/store, new single storey rear/side extension
Goosehill Fold, Goosehill Lane, Warmfield, Wakefield ,WF6 2JB: Domestic garage
3 Newmarket Lane, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4BY: Installation of automatic entrance gates to main yard, and traffic barriers to the main car park
31 Swift Way, Castleford, WF10 2SP: Enclosed link from house to garage
22 Beaumont Street, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4HG: Single-storey side extension following removal of existing garage
14 Avondale Street Wakefield WF2 8DP: Proposed change of use from ground floor hot food takeaway and ground/first floor residential apartment to 10-bedroom HMO including demolition ofexisting garage/store and two-storey extensions to the rear and side
2 Woodcroft, Wakefield, WF2 7LS: Single-storey extension and porch to front elevation
11 Conqueror Way, Pontefract, WF8 2YJ: Two-storey flat roof extension to rear
Stanley Methodist Church, Mount Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4JQ: Change of use from a place of worship to a five bedroom single occupancy dwelling
87 Carlton Street, Castleford, WF10 1BP: Retrospective advertisement scheme comprising of one internally illuminated fascia sign to north elevation
Calder Island Public House, Calder Island Way, Wakefield, WF2 7AW: Externally and internally illuminated signage scheme
18 St Johns Square Wakefield WF1 2RA: Internal alterations to improve the thermal performance of the listed building and repairs to help alleviate damp problems in the cellar and basement
178 Kendal Drive, Castleford, WF10 3QZ: Single-storey extension to side and rear
11-11C Ropergatem Pontefract, WF8 1LJ: Illuminated and non illuminated sigange scheme
Hair By Claire and Tracy, 3 Hendal Lane, Wakefield, WF2 7QR: Creation of a new hardstanding area to provide on-site parking provisions
Dependall, California Drive, Castleford, WF10 5QH: Hazardous substance consent for storage of flammable aerosols
The Mill, Mill Lane, South Elmsall, WF9 2DU: Two-storey side extension including dormer windows to front and rear
2 High Street, South Hiendley, S72 9AE: Residential development for two detached dwellings (outline application including layout and access with all other matters reserved)
The Paddocks, Pontefract Road, Thorpe Audlin, Pontefract, WF8 3HN: Change of use of existing caravan storage to touring caravan and static site,to include a managers lodge and garage, an ancillary toilet block building and retention of existing retaining boundary wall