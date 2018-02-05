Leeds to host ‘biggest anti-Brexit march in North’

An event described as the “largest anti-Brexit march ever seen in the North” will be held in Leeds next month.

The Great Northern March to Stop Brexit on March 24 will co-incide with the one year anniversary of the triggering of Article 50.

Organisers say it will be “one of the largest anti-Brexit demonstrations ever seen, and almost certainly the largest protest march ever seen in Yorkshire”.

The event has been organised by the Leeds for Europe group, which called for a “massive effort to spread the word far and wide”.

Leeds was one of only three local authorities in Yorkshire where residents voted for Remain in the historic 2016 referendum, with 50.3 per cent voting to stay in on a turnout of 69.6 per cent.

For more information visit www.leedsforeurope.org.