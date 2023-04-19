News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago What time is PMQs on today?
28 minutes ago Spotify down: users experience problems with music streaming platform
1 hour ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation
1 hour ago Tesco ordered to drop yellow Clubcard logo after Lidl legal dispute
3 hours ago Murder investigation launched as man stabbed after car rammed
3 hours ago Barry Humphries rushed to hospital in serious condition

Local elections 2023: Postal votes sent out this week to Wakefield households ahead of polling day on May 4

Postal votes for the local election on Thursday May 4 2023 are being sent out this week to households across the district and Wakefield Council is urging residents to return them as soon as possible.

By Kara McKune
Published 19th Apr 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read

People will receive instructions with their ballot paper on how to complete the postal vote.

Anyone with a postal vote cannot vote in person at a polling station.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, completed forms can be handed in at any polling station within the same ward on the day of the election (May 4), any time up to 10pm.

The local council elections take place on May 4.The local council elections take place on May 4.
The local council elections take place on May 4.
Most Popular

Postal votes can also be dropped off at County Hall, Wakefield up to 10pm on election day.

Wakefield Council’s Electoral Registration Officer, Gillian Marshall, said: “The first batch of postal votes are due to be delivered to our residents this week and we encourage people to return it as soon as possible.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If you missed the deadline to apply for a postal vote and are concerned about getting to a polling station on 4 May, there is still time to nominate someone to vote on your behalf – a proxy vote.”

The deadline to apply for a proxy vote is 5pm on Tuesday 25 April.

On the day of the election, polls will be open from 7am to 10pm.

The local election count will take place at Thornes Park Athletics Stadium, Wakefield, on Friday May 5

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The list of candidates for the election is available to view at https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/news/people/wakefield-local-elections-2023-full-list-of-candidates-revealed-4093741.

For more information about the elections process or previous election results, visit: http://www.wakefield.gov.uk/elections.

Read More
Important deadlines to be aware of to vote in May elections
Related topics:Wakefield CouncilWakefieldPeopleCounty Hall