People will receive instructions with their ballot paper on how to complete the postal vote.

Anyone with a postal vote cannot vote in person at a polling station.

However, completed forms can be handed in at any polling station within the same ward on the day of the election (May 4), any time up to 10pm.

The local council elections take place on May 4.

Postal votes can also be dropped off at County Hall, Wakefield up to 10pm on election day.

Wakefield Council’s Electoral Registration Officer, Gillian Marshall, said: “The first batch of postal votes are due to be delivered to our residents this week and we encourage people to return it as soon as possible.

“If you missed the deadline to apply for a postal vote and are concerned about getting to a polling station on 4 May, there is still time to nominate someone to vote on your behalf – a proxy vote.”

The deadline to apply for a proxy vote is 5pm on Tuesday 25 April.

On the day of the election, polls will be open from 7am to 10pm.

The local election count will take place at Thornes Park Athletics Stadium, Wakefield, on Friday May 5

The list of candidates for the election is available to view at https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/news/people/wakefield-local-elections-2023-full-list-of-candidates-revealed-4093741.