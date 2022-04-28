Make your vote count - full list of candidates standing in next week's local elections in the Wakefield District

The ruling Labour Party will hope there is no repeat of the results of last year when it lost seven of its seats and fared badly in all wards where it had councillors standing down.

In Wakefield East the Conservatives elected what’s thought to be their first ever councillor in the seat’s history. Labour had a majority of 1,400 votes here in the 2019 local elections.

They will be hoping to do the same again as long-standing Labour councillor Olivia Rowley was deselected by her party in favour of community worker Yubi Ayib.

With a couple of exceptions, in most of the seats it surrendered it was beaten only by a slither. While in most of the seats it retained, with a couple of exceptions, it fared well. Seats like Horbury and South Ossett and Stanley and Outwood East, which the Tories had hoped to take,

remained in Labour hands.

A potential minefield of a contest in Hemsworth was also negotiated comfortably in the end by the party.

Even in the safe Conservative ward of Wakefield South Labour far from disgraced itself, to the point where one local Tory source admitted hours before the results that there was a degree of anxiety over the seat.

Which, along with Wakefield East and the Liberal Democrats’ Knottingley coup, illustrates one of the key lessons - that no seat is safe anymore.

One recurring theme between the results in those two seats and in Horbury and South Ossett, is that the campaigns by the successful candidate - Akef Akbar for the Conservatives, Adele Hayes for the Lib Dems and Darren Byford for Labour - all drew quiet admiration from the other sides.

Going into the election the council is made up of Labour 43 seats, Conservatives 15 seats, Liberal democrats two seats and two independents.

