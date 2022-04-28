Make your vote count - full list of candidates standing in next week's local elections in the Wakefield District

The ruling Labour Party will hope there is no repeat of the results of last year when it lost seven of its seats and fared badly in all wards where it had councillors standing down.
In Wakefield East the Conservatives elected what’s thought to be their first ever councillor in the seat’s history. Labour had a majority of 1,400 votes here in the 2019 local elections.
They will be hoping to do the same again as long-standing Labour councillor Olivia Rowley was deselected by her party in favour of community worker Yubi Ayib.
With a couple of exceptions, in most of the seats it surrendered it was beaten only by a slither. While in most of the seats it retained, with a couple of exceptions, it fared well. Seats like Horbury and South Ossett and Stanley and Outwood East, which the Tories had hoped to take,
remained in Labour hands.
A potential minefield of a contest in Hemsworth was also negotiated comfortably in the end by the party.
Even in the safe Conservative ward of Wakefield South Labour far from disgraced itself, to the point where one local Tory source admitted hours before the results that there was a degree of anxiety over the seat.
Which, along with Wakefield East and the Liberal Democrats’ Knottingley coup, illustrates one of the key lessons - that no seat is safe anymore.
One recurring theme between the results in those two seats and in Horbury and South Ossett, is that the campaigns by the successful candidate - Akef Akbar for the Conservatives, Adele Hayes for the Lib Dems and Darren Byford for Labour - all drew quiet admiration from the other sides.
Going into the election the council is made up of Labour 43 seats, Conservatives 15 seats, Liberal democrats two seats and two independents.
ACKWORTH, NORTH ELMSALL AND UPTON NO 1 WARD
GABRIEL Jody Paul
Green Party
GARBUTT Allan William *
Labour Party
HIGGINS Carol Denise
Freedom Alliance. Truth, Equality and Health.
MARSHALL Gwen
Independent
POINTON David
Conservative Party Candidate
AIREDALE AND FERRY FRYSTON NO 2 WARD
BIRDSALL Leah Jade
Liberal Democrat Focus Team
EVANS Richard Charles
The Conservative Party Candidate
KENNEDY Neil
Independent
SCOTT Kathryn *
Labour Party
ALTOFTS & WHITWOOD NO 3 WARD
HALL Leanne
Liberal Democrat Focus Team
SPEIGHT Jacquie *
Labour Party
THOMAS John Robert
Independent
WRIGHT Barbara Frances
The Conservative Party Candidate
CASTLEFORD CENTRAL AND GLASSHOUGHTON NO 4 WARD
JEFFERY Denise Margaret *
Labour Party
PHELPS Paul
Yorkshire Party
SMART Joanne Grace
The Conservative Party Candidate
WALTON Janet
Liberal Democrat Focus Team
CROFTON, RYHILL AND WALTON NO 5 WARD
ALI Usman
Labour Party
CLAYTON Connor James
Liberal Democrat Focus Team
NEWBY Garry
THOMAS Chad Jordan
Conservative Party Candidate
FEATHERSTONE NO 6 WARD
TAYLOR Dick
Independent
TAYLOR John Richard *
The Conservative Party Candidate
VICKERS Steve
Labour Party
HEMSWORTH NO 7 WARD
JONES Melanie
Labour Party
MORTON Lyn
Green Party
MULLINS Eamonn Malachy
The Conservative Party Candidate
HORBURY AND SOUTH OSSETT NO 8 WARD
CRUISE Gill
The Conservative Party Candidate
GOODAIR Mark Andrew
Liberal Democrat
KETT Ryan David
Yorkshire Party
NICHOLLS Deb
Labour Party
NORRIS Richard Hargreaves
Green Party
KNOTTINGLEY NO 9 WARD
GIRT Robert Peter
Liberal Democrat Focus Team
GREEN Paul
Labour Party
KIRBY Roger John
The Conservative Party Candidate
NORMANTON NO 10 WARD
CLAYTON John Robert
Green Party
GOODALL Deborah
Liberal Democrat Focus Team
HARDWICK James Robert
The Conservative Party Candidate
OWEN Isabel Martha
Labour Party
PARSONS Cliff
N/A
OSSETT NO 11 WARD
DAWSON Deborah Louise
The Yorkshire Party
FARMER Nick *
The Conservative Party Candidate
KHAN Armaan
The Labour and Co-operative Party
SARGEANT Tony
The Liberal Democrat Focus Team
SCOTT Stephen
The Green Party
PONTEFRACT NORTH NO 12 WARD
ATHA Sheila Bertha
The Liberal Democrat Focus Team
DAWSON Chris
The Yorkshire Party
HYOMES Christopher Robert
The Conservative Party Candidate
TENNANT Clive Malcolm *
The Labour Party
TINGLE Emma Kay
The Green Party
PONTEFRACT SOUTH NO 13 WARD
AYRE George Alexander*
Labour Party
CRAVEN James
Yorkshire Party
FISHWICK Stephanie Grace
The Conservative Party Candidate
HAYES Susan
Liberal Democrat Focus Team
LAKE Trevor
Social Democratic Party
SOUTH ELMSALL AND SOUTH KIRKBY NO 14 WARD
BATES Stan
Labour Party
LUDEWIG Stefan Arnold
Green Party
RUZVIDZO Perpertua
The Conservative Party Candidate
STEVENS Nikky
Independent
STANLEY AND OUTWOOD EAST NO 15 WARD
COPELAND Richard
Green Party
HARVEY Gideon Guohong
The Conservative Party Candidate
HAWKSLEY Brent Andrew
The Yorkshire Party
MASTERMAN Lynn
The Labour Party
POLLACK Malcolm
Liberal Democrat Focus Team
WAKEFIELD EAST NO 16 WARD
AYUB Yubi
Labour Party
DODGSON Michael
Freedom Alliance. Real People. Real Alternative
GRIFFITHS Michael
Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
HANNAM Nick
The Conservative Party Candidate
MACKINTOSH KENT Janet
Green Party
WAKEFIELD NORTH NO 17 WARD
FORMULI Naeem
Conservative Party Candidate
MACK Andy
Yorkshire Party
MACQUEEN Joan Mary
Liberal Democrat Focus Team
PICKERSGILL David
Labour Party
RUSSELL Daniel Mark
Green Party
WAKEFIELD RURAL NO 18 WARD
BRYAN Jordan Phillip
Labour Party
DAVIES Lien Kerry
Freedom Alliance. The Real Alternative
HARVEY Samantha *
The Conservative Party Candidate
HERDSON David John Rowntree
Yorkshire Party
SADLER Karen
Green Party
WAKEFIELD SOUTH NO 19 WARD
AHMED Nadeem *
The Conservative Party Candidate
BELBIN Paul William
Labour Party
COCHRAN Daniel Mathieson
Yorkshire Party
EBBS Nigel James
Liberal Democrat Focus Team
HOLMES Krys Tal
Green Party
WAKEFIELD WEST NO 20 WARD
BENTLEY Richard Martyn
Yorkshire Party
ELLIOTT Lewis Conor
Green Party
GIRT-WILSON Carol Louise
Liberal Democrat Focus Team
HAYCOCK Gaynor Lindsay
Freedom Alliance. Freedom for the People.
SWIFT Kevin *
Labour Party
WELDON Laura
The Conservative Party Candidate
WRENTHORPE AND OUTWOOD WEST NO 21 WARD
ALI Waj
The Conservative and Unionist Party
DE VERE Natasha Marie
Liberal Democrat Focus Team
DEWS David Alan
Reform UK
SHARP Nadiah
Labour Party
STANSBY Nic *
Independent
THOMPSON Oliver
Green Party