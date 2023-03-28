Fatima Khan-Shah, 40, will become the West Yorkshire’s first ever Inclusivity Champion, as part of Mayor, Tracy Brabin’s pledge to achieve greater equality across the region.

Fatima, who lives in Kirklees, will work closely with regional leaders and the communities they serve, providing expert advice on inclusion and addressing regional disparities including social, economic and health.

She said: “As a proud British Asian Muslim woman, I am so excited to be starting this important position.

Inclusivity Champion, Fatima Khan-Shah.

“My hope is that this role brings opportunity to our marginalised communities, and ensures that their lived experience is listened to, acted upon.”

Fatima currently works within the NHS as the Associate Director at the West Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership, where she advocates for Public and Carer Involvement, Compassionate Leadership and Diversity and Inclusion as well as being a diversity and inclusion blogger in her free time.

She has previously held roles with NHS England; Kirklees CCGs; Kirklees Council; Health Education England and Healthwatch

NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board Chair, Cathy Elliot added: “I’m delighted that Fatima has been appointed to this role. She brings a wealth of experience and is passionate about public involvement, compassionate leadership and diversity and inclusion, all of which will be crucial.

“We know that people’s lived experiences, ideas, diverse perspectives and backgrounds create a stronger organisation that delivers better outcomes for communities of West Yorkshire. This is fundamental as we seek to create a region where people prosper and thrive.”

Fatima will work as the Inclusivity Champion across the Combined Authority and the West Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership.

