National Union of Mineworkers vice president Ken Capstick dies aged 83

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The trade union movement has paid tribute to former NUM leader Ken Capstick.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lifelong advocate for workers, Mr Capstick, 83, died while visiting his daughter Julie in Bulgaria.

After falling ill unexpectedly, he underwent an emergency operation but sadly did not recover.

Julie shared a tribute to her father with the Express.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ken Capstick

Born in Hemsworth into a proud mining community, Mr Capstick trained as an electrician and began his career in the coal industry at South Kirkby Colliery.

He later worked at Roundwood Colliery and Parkhill Colliery in Wakefield where he became deeply involved in union activity, setting the stage for a lifetime of unwavering commitment to the NUM and the labour movement.

After Parkhill’s closure in 1982, Capstick continued his work at Stillingfleet Colliery in the Selby coalfield.

Mr Capstick was a prominent figure in some of the most significant industrial actions of his time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1972, he participated in the historic Battle of Saltley Gate, where miners and engineering workers joined forces to close a coking depot.

Later, during the 1984–85 miners’ strike, he played a leading role as a delegate to the NUM’s Yorkshire Area Council, which sanctioned the strike at Cortonwood Colliery that ultimately triggered industrial action across the region.

By 1990, Mr Capstick was serving as vice-president of the NUM’s Yorkshire area, during a period of severe challenges for miners as the government pushed through a devastating program of pit closures.

His advocacy extended beyond the coalfields, demonstrating his steadfast dedication to workers’ rights even as the industry faced decline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His involvement in politics ran alongside his union activism.

Even in his later years, Mr Capstick remained active in labour struggles.

In 2022, he supported railway workers by standing on picket lines during their national strike.

In 2017, Mr Capstick became a trustee of the Mineworkers Pension Scheme, where he played a pivotal role in securing increased pension payments by the current Labour Government for miners and their widows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His activism was paralleled by that of his wife Sheila, who passed away in 2018.

In the 1970s, she spearheaded a campaign to end gender discrimination in workingmen’s clubs, fighting for equal membership rights for women.

Her efforts gained national attention and led to widespread reforms in club policies across the country.

Tributes have poured in from across the labour and political spectrum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arthur Scargill called him “an outstanding trade unionist and a personal friend for over 50 years,” describing his death as “a massive loss to the labour movement.”

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT, lauded Capstick’s “unwavering resolve” and his “lifelong commitment to workers’ rights”.

Ian Lavery MP remembered him as “one of the strongest voices for miners and their communities,” while Jon Trickett MP called him “a giant of the labour movement and a true champion of the working class".

Mr Capstick is survived by his children, David, Graham, and Julie, as well as his grandchildren, whom he adored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His funeral took place in Bulgaria, however a memorial event is planned to take place on February 3 at Westgate Common WMC, Park Grove Road, Wakefield.

Julie added: “Ken Capstick’s life was one of dedication, resilience, and an unrelenting fight for justice. He leaves behind an enduring legacy of solidarity and determination that will inspire generations to come.”