New £10 million car showroom planned for Wakefield

A new car showroom worth more than £10million could be built in Wakefield, if new plans are approved.

Guy Salmon Land Rover have applied to build a new showroom and workshop building in Durkar, Wakefield.

The company currently have a showroom on Barnsley Road, to the south of the city, but want to expand their premises.

In documents submitted with the application, Guy Salmon said that a "larger brand new facility" would help "to cope with demand and increase operational facilities".

The application reads: “The increasing success of this business has resulted in the need to provide a larger brand new facility, to cope with demand and increase operational facilities.

“The design of this prestigious new dealership will complement and enhance the quality of the local area. It will provide Wakefield with high quality technical employment, as well as apprenticeship and training roles for school and college leavers.

“This £10 million development project will provide approximately 100 jobs on completion. Approximately 200 jobs will be associated with its construction, including opportunities for local contractors.”

View the full application on the Wakefield Council website using reference 19/01931/FUL.