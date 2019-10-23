New Wakefield Council leader Denise Jeffery is 'interim' boss and will serve until at least May 2020, Labour says

Wakefield Council's new leader will serve as an "interim" boss until at least next May's local elections, it's been confirmed.

Councillor Denise Jeffery, the local authority's deputy leader, was appointed to succeed departing leader Peter Box at a meeting last week. She will start the job on December 1.

The council's ruling Labour group has now said that Coun Jeffery will serve as "interim leader until the end of the municipal year" and that the party's leadership would then be decided at its AGM afterwards.

This occurs on an annual basis anyway, though in practice it usually means that the current leader's position is reaffirmed.

But it is not yet known whether or not Coun Jeffery, who was elected unanimously by her own party last Wednesday, will seek to continue in the job beyond next summer.

The Labour group said that the matter would be "considered later".

Local Democracy Reporting Service