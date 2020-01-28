New Wakefield Council leader Denise Jeffery makes mini Cabinet reshuffle

Minor changes have been made to Wakefield Council's frontline Cabinet team.

New leader, Councillor Denise Jeffery, has kept all but one of the same personnel who held senior positions before Christmas.

Coun Jeffery announced the changes on Tuesday afternoon.

Councillor Les Shaw has been removed from his post as Cabinet member for corporate services and has been replaced by Coun Michael Graham. The job title has also been changed to Cabinet member for resources.

Coun Graham's old portfolio, skills, has been merged with the regeneration and economic growth brief.

Elsewhere, duties for overseeing planning enforcement have been handed to Coun Matthew Morley, who continues in his role of Cabinet member for transport.

Coun Maureen Cummings will also take on responsibility for tackling poverty, which has been included in her environment and communities brief.

Announcing the changes, Coun Jeffery said: “Some changes have been made in our portfolios to reflect the way the council is moving forward, to make sure that we are fully focussed on our key priorities.

“I am confident that together, this Cabinet will provide the right mix of skills, knowledge and enthusiasm to serve the district well.”

Full list of Cabinet and deputy Cabinet members

Leader – Coun Denise Jeffery

Coun Matthew Morley will take on responsibility for planning alongside his transport brief.

Climate change and deputy leader – Coun Jack Hemmingway

Regeneration and economic growth – Coun Darren Byford

Adults, health and wellbeing – Coun Faith Heptinstall

Children and young people – Coun Margaret Isherwood

Culture, leisure and sport – Coun Jacquie Speight

Environment, communities and poverty – Coun Maureen Cummings

Resources – Coun Michael Graham

Planning and highways – Coun Matthew Morley

Deputy Cabinet

Climate change – Coun Elaine Blezard

Regeneration and economic growth – Coun George Ayre

Adults, health and wellbeing – Coun Ros Lund

Children and young people – Coun Richard Forster

Culture, leisure and sport – Coun Lynn Masterman

Environment, communities and poverty – Coun Michelle Collins

Resources – Coun Jessica Carrington

Planning and highways – Coun David Dagger

Local Democracy Reporting Service