New Wakefield Council leader Denise Jeffery makes mini Cabinet reshuffle

Minor changes have been made to Wakefield Council's frontline Cabinet team.
New leader, Councillor Denise Jeffery, has kept all but one of the same personnel who held senior positions before Christmas.
Councillor Les Shaw has been removed from his post as Cabinet member for corporate services and has been replaced by Coun Michael Graham. The job title has also been changed to Cabinet member for resources.
Coun Graham's old portfolio, skills, has been merged with the regeneration and economic growth brief.
Elsewhere, duties for overseeing planning enforcement have been handed to Coun Matthew Morley, who continues in his role of Cabinet member for transport.
Coun Maureen Cummings will also take on responsibility for tackling poverty, which has been included in her environment and communities brief.
Announcing the changes, Coun Jeffery said: “Some changes have been made in our portfolios to reflect the way the council is moving forward, to make sure that we are fully focussed on our key priorities.
“I am confident that together, this Cabinet will provide the right mix of skills, knowledge and enthusiasm to serve the district well.”
Full list of Cabinet and deputy Cabinet members
Leader – Coun Denise Jeffery
Climate change and deputy leader – Coun Jack Hemmingway
Regeneration and economic growth – Coun Darren Byford
Adults, health and wellbeing – Coun Faith Heptinstall
Children and young people – Coun Margaret Isherwood
Culture, leisure and sport – Coun Jacquie Speight
Environment, communities and poverty – Coun Maureen Cummings
Resources – Coun Michael Graham
Planning and highways – Coun Matthew Morley
Deputy Cabinet
Climate change – Coun Elaine Blezard
Regeneration and economic growth – Coun George Ayre
Adults, health and wellbeing – Coun Ros Lund
Children and young people – Coun Richard Forster
Culture, leisure and sport – Coun Lynn Masterman
Environment, communities and poverty – Coun Michelle Collins
Resources – Coun Jessica Carrington
Planning and highways – Coun David Dagger
Local Democracy Reporting Service