Normanton, Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley MP Yvette Cooper reflects on 2022 ahead of the New Year

I think everyone is hoping for a better 2023 after the chaos nationally and the pressure on families locally this year. 2022 has been a tough year for lots of people in the Five Towns and across the country with the worst cost of living crisis for a generation, our NHS under pressure like never before.

Nationally we’ve had the chaos of three Prime Ministers, four Chancellors, and at least five Budgets - many of them really damaging to our economy.

But while the Government has been in a mess and letting our nation down, locally and across the country communities have been pulling together.

MP for Yvette Cooper, MP for Normanton, Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley.

We saw an amazing outpouring of respect and commemoration at the passing of the Queen after a lifetime of public service, we’ve seen inspiration from local heroes like Rob Burrow, and we’ve seen people across our towns raising funds, setting up warm spaces, backing food banks and supporting each other.

Thank you to all our local volunteers and community champions - that is the best of Britain. Right across the country, I believe people want to come together to work for change and a better 2023.

