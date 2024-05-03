Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following were validated the weeks beginning April 8 and April 15.

The Old Coach House, 185 Shay Lane, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6NP: Proposed construction of two new build dwellings - change of house design from original approval for conversion of coach house and new build dwellings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

39 Keswick Drive, Castleford, WF10 2RD: Hand landscaping to front, side and rear amenity areas (retrospective)

Stock image

Outwood Medical Centre, Potovens Lane, Outwood, WF1 2PE: Installation of 168 solar photovoltaic panels to roof surfaces

Land to rear of 23 Park Lane, Pontefract WF8 4QH: Variation of condition (approved plans)

Wicken Tree Bungalow, Wicken Tree Lane, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4TZ: Detailed application for one self-build dwelling following demolition and removal of two tables and associated works

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

38 Meadow Vale, Outwood, Wakefield, WF1 3TD: Extension above existing garage

Land off Wood Lane, Castleford: Discharge of condition (road condition survey)

15 Bleakley Lane, Notton, Wakefield, WF4 2NR: Single-storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 4.7m, a maximum height of 3.7m and a maximum eaves height of 2.3m

Waterside Park Business Hub, City Fields, Wakefield: Discharge of conditions (surface water drainage, interceptors, public sewerage infrastructure, flood route and surface water – highways)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

81 Kirkby Road, Hemsworth, WF9 4BX: Discharge of conditions (control of odour and noise protection for residents above)

35 Moorside Crescent, Hall Green, Wakefield, WF4 3LH: Single-storey front/side extension

The Fields, Havercroft Green, Havercroft, Wakefield: Agricultural shed

85 Batley Road, Wakefield, WF2 0AB: First floor side extension

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land off Kelly Way, Flanshaw Business Park, Wakefield WF2 9LP: Development of Bio-CNG vehicle fuelling facility comprising fuel pump islands, plant compound, warehouse/workshop, landscaping and associated development

34 Beech Crescent, Castleford, WF10 3RJ: Single-storey extension to the side/rear including new ground floor window to the side elevation

Sainsbury Local, 317-319 Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 9DD: Steel compound to house two proposed plant units and the replacement of two plant units

2 Sowood Court, Ossett, WF5 0TJ: Single-storey extension to rear, first floor extension to side and garage conversion to habitable room

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newton Stables, Moor Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4EW: Discharge of condition external materials, bat box, boundary treatment and wheel wash

126 Beech Street, South Elmsall, WF9 2LT: Single-storey extension to the rear

Chantry House, 123 Kirkgate, Wakefield, WF1 1JG: Discharge of conditions (CEMP, dust, noise, remediation strategy and wheel wash)

31 Hill Top, Knottingley, WF11 9AQ: Change of use from single dwelling house to HMO and separate two-bed dwelling, plus external alterations including demolition of single-storey rear extension and insertion of new openings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Timothy Croft, Spa Lane, Ossett, WF5 0HN: Application for change of use of two agricultural buildings to classic car storage business

42 Westfield Road, Horbury, WF4 6EA: Single-storey front extension

14 Sycamore Green, Pontefract, WF8 2DU: Provision of new air source heat pump to the rear of the property. Planning permission being sought as the noise level has been calculated as 44db

20 Water Lane, Pontefract, WF8 2JX: Single-storey rear extension and detached garage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

85 Brandy Carr Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0RJ: Proposed wall/fence 2m high, electric gates and widening of existing dropped kerb

32 Illingworth Avenue, Normanton, WF6 2LL: Two-storey extension to rear

Bungalow and Garages at Sawwood Close, Ackworth, WF7 7LB: Demolition of existing buildings and erection of two detached dwellings, detached garage with annexe above and alterations to boundary treatment

19 Hatfield Place, Havercroft, Wakefield, WF4 2HJ: Demolition of garage and part single, part two-storey extension to side and rear (including Juliet balcony to rear), oak porch and bay window to front

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land at Manor Farm, south of Church Lane and west of Raven Lane, Felkirk: The construction, operation and decommissioning of a grid-connected solar photovoltaic farm with ancillary infrastructure and landscaping and biodiversity enhancements

Waterside Park Business Hub, Neil Fox Way, City Fields, Wakefield: Approval of reserved matters for two single-storey restaurants with drive thru facilities, external seating, landscaping, car parking, service areas and associated works including sub-station, separate electric vehicle charging station (12 bays) with access onto Neil Fox Way

3 Corn Market, Pontefract, WF8 1AN: Illuminated sign to front

40 The Ridgeway, Knottingley, WF11 0JS: Single-storey extension to side and dropped kerb to front

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

61 Newmarket Lane, Methley, Leeds, LS26 9DN: New garage to rear