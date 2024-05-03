NYPCnews-03-05-24-Planning submitted-YOR
and live on Freeview channel 276
The following were validated the weeks beginning April 8 and April 15.
The Old Coach House, 185 Shay Lane, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6NP: Proposed construction of two new build dwellings - change of house design from original approval for conversion of coach house and new build dwellings
39 Keswick Drive, Castleford, WF10 2RD: Hand landscaping to front, side and rear amenity areas (retrospective)
Outwood Medical Centre, Potovens Lane, Outwood, WF1 2PE: Installation of 168 solar photovoltaic panels to roof surfaces
Land to rear of 23 Park Lane, Pontefract WF8 4QH: Variation of condition (approved plans)
Wicken Tree Bungalow, Wicken Tree Lane, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4TZ: Detailed application for one self-build dwelling following demolition and removal of two tables and associated works
38 Meadow Vale, Outwood, Wakefield, WF1 3TD: Extension above existing garage
Land off Wood Lane, Castleford: Discharge of condition (road condition survey)
15 Bleakley Lane, Notton, Wakefield, WF4 2NR: Single-storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 4.7m, a maximum height of 3.7m and a maximum eaves height of 2.3m
Waterside Park Business Hub, City Fields, Wakefield: Discharge of conditions (surface water drainage, interceptors, public sewerage infrastructure, flood route and surface water – highways)
81 Kirkby Road, Hemsworth, WF9 4BX: Discharge of conditions (control of odour and noise protection for residents above)
35 Moorside Crescent, Hall Green, Wakefield, WF4 3LH: Single-storey front/side extension
The Fields, Havercroft Green, Havercroft, Wakefield: Agricultural shed
85 Batley Road, Wakefield, WF2 0AB: First floor side extension
Land off Kelly Way, Flanshaw Business Park, Wakefield WF2 9LP: Development of Bio-CNG vehicle fuelling facility comprising fuel pump islands, plant compound, warehouse/workshop, landscaping and associated development
34 Beech Crescent, Castleford, WF10 3RJ: Single-storey extension to the side/rear including new ground floor window to the side elevation
Sainsbury Local, 317-319 Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 9DD: Steel compound to house two proposed plant units and the replacement of two plant units
2 Sowood Court, Ossett, WF5 0TJ: Single-storey extension to rear, first floor extension to side and garage conversion to habitable room
Newton Stables, Moor Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4EW: Discharge of condition external materials, bat box, boundary treatment and wheel wash
126 Beech Street, South Elmsall, WF9 2LT: Single-storey extension to the rear
Chantry House, 123 Kirkgate, Wakefield, WF1 1JG: Discharge of conditions (CEMP, dust, noise, remediation strategy and wheel wash)
31 Hill Top, Knottingley, WF11 9AQ: Change of use from single dwelling house to HMO and separate two-bed dwelling, plus external alterations including demolition of single-storey rear extension and insertion of new openings
Timothy Croft, Spa Lane, Ossett, WF5 0HN: Application for change of use of two agricultural buildings to classic car storage business
42 Westfield Road, Horbury, WF4 6EA: Single-storey front extension
14 Sycamore Green, Pontefract, WF8 2DU: Provision of new air source heat pump to the rear of the property. Planning permission being sought as the noise level has been calculated as 44db
20 Water Lane, Pontefract, WF8 2JX: Single-storey rear extension and detached garage
85 Brandy Carr Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0RJ: Proposed wall/fence 2m high, electric gates and widening of existing dropped kerb
32 Illingworth Avenue, Normanton, WF6 2LL: Two-storey extension to rear
Bungalow and Garages at Sawwood Close, Ackworth, WF7 7LB: Demolition of existing buildings and erection of two detached dwellings, detached garage with annexe above and alterations to boundary treatment
19 Hatfield Place, Havercroft, Wakefield, WF4 2HJ: Demolition of garage and part single, part two-storey extension to side and rear (including Juliet balcony to rear), oak porch and bay window to front
Land at Manor Farm, south of Church Lane and west of Raven Lane, Felkirk: The construction, operation and decommissioning of a grid-connected solar photovoltaic farm with ancillary infrastructure and landscaping and biodiversity enhancements
Waterside Park Business Hub, Neil Fox Way, City Fields, Wakefield: Approval of reserved matters for two single-storey restaurants with drive thru facilities, external seating, landscaping, car parking, service areas and associated works including sub-station, separate electric vehicle charging station (12 bays) with access onto Neil Fox Way
3 Corn Market, Pontefract, WF8 1AN: Illuminated sign to front
40 The Ridgeway, Knottingley, WF11 0JS: Single-storey extension to side and dropped kerb to front
61 Newmarket Lane, Methley, Leeds, LS26 9DN: New garage to rear
Land off Greenfield Road, Normanton, WF6 2FA: Proposed detached house with detached garages plus associated external works including creation of an access off Greenfield Road
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.