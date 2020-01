Permission has been granted to open a day nursery at an old auction house in Ossett.

The nursery will cater for youngsters as young as one month and up to 11 years-old on the ground floor of the building on Illingworth Street.

It has been used as the base for a playgroup for four years, but the owner has since become an Ofsted-registered child minder.

It will operate 7am to 6pm Monday to Friday.