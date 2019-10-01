Permission granted for former Knottingley pub to become an office

Last orders have been called at a Knottingley pub, after permission was granted to transform the building into an office block.

The White Swan, on England Lane, will become an office block with external storage under the application.

Under the plans, the site will gain an additional 64sqm of floor space.

Plans submitted with the application show that the refurbished building will include two office areas, a reception, a number of storage rooms and seven additional rooms, for which no purpose has been specified.

A single story extension will also be constructed to the rear, with a 2m high green metal fence surrounding the site.

Work will also be undertaken to increase the available car parking spaces from nine to 27.

The application was approved by Wakefield Council on a number of conditions, including that work must begin within three years and all alternations must match the existing facade of the building.

The use of the office space will also be restricted to the hours of 7am to 7pm.