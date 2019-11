Permission has been granted for six new homes in Castleford.

The proposals refer to land off Water View, close to the River Calder.

Permission has been granted for six new homes on Water View in Castleford. Photo: Google Maps

One person commented to say they were concerned over the increased risk of flooding in the area.

A report by planning officers said the plans were not considered to have an “adverse impact”.

View the application in full on the Wakefield Council planning website.