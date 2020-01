Plans are in place for eight new ‘starter homes’ to be built on land in South Kirkby.

Blueprints have been submitted to Wakefield Council’s planning department to build the home on land on Carr Lane, just north of the Carr Lane Cemetery.

Plans are in place for eight new starter homes to be built on land in South Kirkby. Photo: Google Maps

The land is currently empty and although there are no indications as to how many bedrooms each property will have, they are being described as being ‘low cost’.

Plans show there will be three pairs of semi-detached and three terraced homes.