The plans were to an convert end-terrace house on Broadway into several separate residences.

But Wakefield Council planning officers said the plans would not comply with the relevant minimum space standards and refused the application.

Eleven people wrote to the council the oppose the development.

One said: “This a residential street - or was until recently before these HMOs started poping up.

"Having seen some problems already with noise, increased vehicles and lack of suitable parking the stench of illegal substances in the air wafting about when the wind is in the right direction paints not a pretty picture.”

Another said: “We currently already have a further two HMO huses on this street. One on the front of Broad Lane currently holds five people and their partners come tostay meaning their can be up to ten vehicles for one of these houses.”

A third said: “There are already two HMOs in the immediate vicinity. Parking is already an issue, and the noise from the one on broadway when all the residents are in the garden can be excessive. The area cannot take anymore people or cars.”

Further concerns raised included loss of amenity due to increased activity and noise, loss of light, and overlooking or loss of privacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referring to the objections, a report by council planning officers said: “As this is not an application for planning permission, the planning merits of the use and extension, including the impacts, cannot be considered.”

The application was for a lawful development certificate to allow the conversion.

In February this year dozens of objections have failed to halt plans to re-use a property as a house of multiple occupancy in Wakefield.

Proposals to put the empty house back into use as shared accommodation on the corner of College Grove Road were met with fierce criticism from locals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The semi-detached house was set to have 12 bedrooms let on a short-term lease.