Politically Speaking - Andrea Jenkyns MP for Morley & Outwood

Celebrating leaving European Union — finally!

After three and a half long years we have now, finally, left the European Union.

This is, without a doubt, one of the most historic events that will occur during our lifetimes.

For me, Brexit is about restoring the UK’s democracy and becoming a truly self-governing nation once again.

As many will know, I have long campaigned to leave the European Union and was overjoyed when 60 per cent of my own seat, Morley and Outwood, and 66 per cent of the Wakefield area voted to leave.

After years of frustration and instability, I greeted the moment with a mixture of excitement and relief, and I am thankful that the British people took the opportunity of the December general election to send a clear message and return a Conservative government that would get Brexit done.

Now that Brexit has happened, I know this government is totally committed to making our future a success, and I look forward to forging new trading relationships with our friends and partners across the world, and of course with our European friends too.

To mark the moment I held a Big Brexit Bash which was well attended by people from across our area. I felt it was important to host a party here, in the Yorkshire Brexit heartlands, and it was a huge success.

With almost 400 in attendance, I want to thank everyone who came and everyone who helped to organise the event.

The live musical acts were incredible, and by the end of the night it was clear that everyone had thoroughly enjoyed marking the moment.

I hope that we can now move forward together as a nation and focus on making the 2020s a period of great renewal at home. I want to assure all readers that I will do everything I can to ensure that more money is spent in the north on education, healthcare, transport, and housing.

Regional development is a top priority for this Government, and I believe that there is much more still to come in this regard.

I am increasingly optimistic and excited about our great country’s future, the new Parliament is fizzing with new ideas and positive proposals to help and support the hardworking people of our country.

I have attended ‘Blue Collar Conservatives’ events with a number of MPs and I am pleased that the government has embraced this agenda, tackling crime, protecting our NHS, and cutting taxes for the lowest paid.

Following the election, I am holding regular meetings with the, now vastly increased, number of Conservative MPs from across West Yorkshire, including the new MP for Wakefield Imran Khan, where we discuss regional issues; specifically transport in our area.

It is our goal to influence the government and bring about positive change for West Yorkshire.

These meetings have been productive and I look forward to holding more in the future.

Finally, as always if residents of Morley and Outwood need my help please do get in touch. I continue to hold regular surgeries.

Should you have any issues please do not hesitate to get in touch by emailing andrea.jenkyns.mp@parliament.uk and I will do everything within my power to help.