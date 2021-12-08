Andrea Jenkyns MP writes: By sending this strong message, we promote law and order, and produce law abiding citizens who both understand and value a safe society.

The ‘broken windows theory’ believes that even the smallest legal violation must be met with the full force of the law, seeking to deter offenders and sending a strong message that society will not tolerate crime and disorder.

A tough on crime approach promotes safer communities, and safer communities make for nicer areas in which to start a family, raise children, and live a happy life.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WALKABOUT: Andrea Jenkyns MP accompanying West Yorkshire Police.

This tough on crime stance requires us to make tough changes, and to institute sentences that are proportionate to the harms caused to society.

I have and will, always support policies to make our area – and our nation – safer; and which seek to protect people from having to live with the consequences of crime.

Like many of you, I was angered and horrified this week, by the news coming out of the trial of Emma Tustin and Thomas Hughes, the stepmother and father of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, who was killed by the very people who had been charged with his care.

No child should have to endure what Arthur faced, and it breaks my heart to think about the level of harm, and suffering, that marked his short life.

I believe that the sentences given to Ms Tustin and Mr Hughes were far too lenient, and I have written to both the prime minister and the attorney general to make these representations at the highest levels of government. It is my hope that the government can, and will, look into steps to ensure that those who commit vile acts of this kind will receive harsher punishments, if not automatic whole-life orders, in the future.

Many constituents have rightly written to me with their concerns about illegal channel crossings and I have been sure to raise these with the government over the last year.

I’m pleased to say that the nationality and borders bill, which is currently going through parliament, fulfils our manifesto commitment to clamp down on illegal immigration, and gives this government the powers that they need to remove those who enter our nation illegally.

Alongside this, the bill makes provisions to accelerate the removal process of those in this country illegally and imposes penalties on those nations who do not co-operate in taking back their citizens.

As part of our tough on crime approach, I was also pleased to be a part of the committee for the upcoming local government (disqualification) bill; a new piece of legislation which aims to disqualify people convicted of sexual offences from standing for public office.

It will close loopholes that currently allow those convicted of sexual offences, but who have not received custodial sentences, to stand as councillors and regional mayors.

This is the right approach to prevent predators from holding local office and aims to uphold the integrity of local government positions.