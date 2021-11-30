Pontefract and Castleford MP Yvette Cooper is promoted to shadow home secretary

Yvette Cooper MP is the new shadow home secretary

Ms Cooper returns to the job she held from 2011 to 2015 and is is among a number of new faces on the shadow front bench

She said, “I’m looking forward to getting to work as Labour’s shadow home secretary this week and working with Labour leader Keir Starmer to build Labour’s plans over the coming weeks and months.

“The government is badly letting people down - we’ve lost thousands of police officers including the neighbourhood police officers that had been so valuable in our towns.

“We need our communities and the whole country to be strong, safe and secure. That’s what I’ll be focusing on.”

Ed Miliband, the former party leader and fellow Yorkshire MP also has a new role. He was been appointed shadow secretary of state for climate change and net zero, plus energy and industrial strategy in a new brief.

There has been a huge overhaul of Labour’s front bench, and there are promotions for Bridget Phillipson and Wes Streeting who take on the roles of shadow education secretary and shadow health secretary.