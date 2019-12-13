Pontefract councillor George Ayre unable to unseat ex Brexit Secretary David Davis at General Election

Pontefract councillor George Ayre was unable to unseat former Brexit Secretary David Davis at the General Election.

Coun Ayre stood for Labour in Mr Davis' Howden and Haltemprice constituency in East Yorkshire, which the Conservatives have held since it was created in 1997.

Coun Ayre, who represents Pontefract South, stood for Labour in Howden and Haltemprice, but was soundly defeated.

On the night, Coun Ayre, who represents the Pontefract South ward on Wakefield Council, finished second with just over 10,700 votes.

The Conservatives secured a comfortable victory however, winning more than 30,000 votes and increasing their share of the vote in Howden and Haltemprice.

The Liberal Democrats finished third, ahead of the Greens and the Yorkshire Party.

It was a bad night for Labour - the party lost nearly 60 seats across the country, including Wakefield where Mary Creagh was defeated after 14 years in Parliament.

Imran Nasir Ahmad-Khan was elected as the city's new MP for the Tories, who now have a sound majority in the House of Commons.

Yvette Cooper held her Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford seat for Labour, as did Jon Trickett in Hemsworth. Both saw their majorities cut, however.

Local Democracy Reporting Service