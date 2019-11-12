Pontefract councillor to stand against ex Brexit Secretary David Davis at General Election

A Pontefract councillor is standing as a General Election candidate against former Brexit Secretary David Davis.

George Ayre has been selected by Labour to contest Mr Davis' Haltemprice and Howden seat in East Yorkshire on December 12.

Coun Ayre described Boris Johnson's Brexit deal as "the longest suicide note in history".

Coun Ayre, who was first elected to represent the Pontefract South ward on Wakefield Council in 2014, is aiming to overturn the Conservatives' majority of over 15,000 in the constituency.

Mr Davis resigned as Brexit Secretary in July 2018 in protest at the deal negotiated by then Prime Minister Theresa May, and has been MP for Haltemprice and Howden since 1997.

Coun Ayre, 29, said: "Pontefract will always be my home. I love it here and will never stop fighting for the people of Pontefract. But Haltemprice Labour Party searched far and wide for a candidate of the calibre they desired.

"When I said I wanted to take on one of the chief architects of the Brexit failure, they said I was the candidate for them.

"This latest Brexit deal is bad for workers’ rights, the NHS and the environment. I think Boris’ deal is the longest suicide note in history.

“I am standing against David Davis because I am not afraid of taking the establishment on. I have a proven track record of holding leaders to account.

"I have also said if elected I will only take the average salary of the constituency - not the huge salary of an MP - I will donate the rest to local charities.”

Coun Ayre led a coup against Wakefield Council's long-serving Labour leader Peter Box last year, which ultimately failed when a no confidence vote did not pass.

He subsequently resigned from his frontbench position within the council and publicly called for Coun Box to stand down.

The Liberal Democrats will also contest the Haltemprice and Howden seat, which stretches from Howden, near Goole, across to the outskirts of Hull.

Local Democracy Reporting Service