Mr Johnson was seen leaving the station with his delegation shortly after 10.30am, before entering a waiting vehicle and heading south along Mulberry Way - despite the road's one way system, which would usually force traffic to travel in the opposite direction.

Dozens of police officers were employed to guard the station ahead of the Prime Minister's arrival, and lined the road as his delegation left the area.

It is understood that he is travelling to an appearance in Batley later today, ahead of next month's Batley and Spen by-election.

Wakefield played host to a special guest this morning, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson was spotted at the city's Wakefield Westgate railway station.

Though Mr Johnson's arrival was kept quiet, a small crowd had gathered to observe the large police presence around the station.

A handful of cheers and jeers could be heard as he left the station and climbed into a waiting Range Rover.

Mr Johnson previously visited the district while campaigning for the 2019 General Election, at which the Conservatives seized the Wakefield seat for the first time in almost 90 years.