Prime Minister Rishi Sunak challenged in parliament over crime in Wakefield
Simon Lightwood asked Rishi Sunak for reassurances that Wakefield residents are ‘safe on the streets’ as he referred to a rise in serious violence and knife crime.
The Labour MP also raised the issue of prison overcrowding.
Last month, it was revealed how prisoners are being housed in police station cells “all over West Yorkshire” as local jails are full.
Wakefield district police headquarters, on Havertop Lane in Normanton, was named as one of the stations being used to house inmates.
During Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Lightwood said: “Convicted criminals are being held in police station cells across West Yorkshire because this Government has completely failed to deliver more prison places.
“Two-thirds of prisons overcrowded. Criminals let out early, or not sentenced at all.
“Only two per cent of rapists reaching court. Serious violence up by 60 per cent.
“Knife crime up by 70 per cent. A record backlog of nearly 65,000 cases waiting to be heard.
“How can the prime minister reassure residents in Wakefield that they are safe on our streets with such an abysmal record?”
In response, Mr Sunak said: “We have a clear plan to protect victims, punish criminals and cut crime.”
The prime minister said he had invested £4b to provide 20,000 new prison cells when he was chancellor and had recently invested a further £400m to provide more prison places.
He added: “We are also making sure that rapists serve every day of their sentences and ensuring that life means life for the worst offenders.
“Something that I hope the Labour Party will be supporting soon.”
Afterwards, Mr Lightwood said: “Crime and anti-social behaviour is always near the top of issues people bring up with me when I am out campaigning or in their emails and letters to my office.
“Victims and the public have lost confidence in the system.
“They see less police in their community tackling crime and lost confidence that crimes they report will be solved.
“The Prime Minister’s answer to my question does nothing to improve victims’ outlook and shows he has no idea about the concerns facing the people of Wakefield.”